Bitcoin Crucial For Every American, Senator Lummis Shares Bold BTC Statement

The US might already be joining the global Bitcoin frenzy after multiple years of reluctance. In a recent live interview with FOX Business, Senator Cynthia Lummis has shared reasons she believes Bitcoin is best for the American economy.

While Senator Lummis is popularly known for pushing support for Bitcoin into reaching mainstream appeal and achieving regulatory clarity on its integration into the U.S. financial framework, her recent claims on the leading cryptocurrency come as no surprise.

During the interview, Senator Lummis addressed Bitcoin as a digital gold which can allow users to transact money all over the world, a use case that makes it appealing to Republicans.

'Bitcoin is freedom money'

The senator emphasized the transformative power carried by cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, tagging it as the freedom money every American needs for their daily transactions.

According to Lummis, Bitcoin is not just a speculative asset, but a freedom money seeking to cut the hurdles faced with traditional money while making life better for Americans.

For the broad U.S. economy, Bitcoin offers the opportunity to protect the system against inflation, reduce transaction fees, and increase financial inclusivity, while every American will also enjoy the asset for easier, faster, and cheaper transactions.

Committed to pushing Bitcoin's integration into the U.S. financial system, the senator, in collaboration with other political profiles, had recently issued a bill proposing clear definitions for non-security tokens, tailored disclosures, and modernized SEC oversight for cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin.

Bitcoin retains bulls

Although Bitcoin has been trading sideways in recent days, putting short-term investors into losses, market participants have remained bullish on the leading cryptocurrency, and it has remained appealing to retail and institutional investors.

While increasing buying activities suggest that holders are already taking profits, demand for the asset has remained unwavering, sparking confidence in the future potential of the asset.