Dogecoin Founder Issues Critical AI Warning to Community

Billy Markus, known on the X app as "Shibetoshi Nakamoto," who created the original and most popular meme coin DOGE in 2013 together with Jackson Palmer, has taken to X to share his take on possible negative prospects of the use of AI in the near future.

DOGE cofounder talks about AI chat bots

Billy Markus issued an X post that can be ironically considered a "warning" to the whole X community, including his 2.1 million personal followers.

Markus wrote that he believes in the near future "some of your online friends will just turn out to be ai chat bots." Markus is an active X app user, and prior to that, he was an active Twitter user; he is famous for his short, ironic tweets, which are often jokes or memes, reaching into a variety of subjects, including politics and taxes.

in the not too distant future, some of your online friends will just turn out to be ai chat bots — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 29, 2023

Markus is also an active supporter of Elon Musk and his activities, including the rebranding of Twitter to X followed by a significant expansion of tools for content making, earning on that, and protecting free speech, which Elon Musk claimed as his goal when acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in October last year.

This time, however, it seems he does not feel to positive about the expected fast spreading of AI, and that of chatbots based on it in particular.

Markus also watched the recently finishied Open AI drama unfolding with interest, adding sarcastic comments that he was expecting a movie about Open AI shot by Netflix or that "OpenAI should merge with FTX." The whole X app vast user base was watching the reversal of circumstances as in a good action movie.

Elon Musk's tweet confirmed that on Nov. 20, saying that "the ratings on the OpenAI Telenovela are off the hook." This company is famous for creating ChatGPT, releasing several iterations of it.

After Musk purchased Twitter, he wrote a post, saying that he was moving from crypto to AI and accusing OpenAI's ChatGPT of being "woke." In return, he promised to found a rival AI company to create his own AI chatbot, and he did it this year, presenting the Grok AI bot on the X platform.

Happy ending of Open AI drama

After the founder and CEO of Open AI Sam Altman was removed from his position and president Greg Brockman left out of solidarity, they were both offered to spearhead a new AI division of Microsoft – a major investor into Open AI.

Open AI CTO Mira Murati was appointed as new chief executive, but she decided she wanted to hire Altman and Brockman back in her new high-ranked position. Finally, nearly all employees of the company threatened to quit unless Altman and Brockman were brought back and the board of directors resigned.

In the end, both aforementioned individuals were rehired and Altman restored as the chief executive.

Altman stated in a recent X thread that the best interests of Open AI and its mission will always be in first place for him. He admitted that there were several large misunderstandings between him and the managing board, but it is important for Altman to "learn from this experience and apply those learnings as we move forward as a company." He also welcomes the independent review made by the board regarding all what has happened recently.