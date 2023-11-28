Advertisement
AD

Elon Musk's X Secures New Payment License in Key US State

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Elon Musk's X secures game-changing money transmitter license in South Dakota
Tue, 11/28/2023 - 12:06
Elon Musk's X Secures New Payment License in Key US State
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a significant stride toward Elon Musk's vision of transforming X into the "everything app," the company formerly known as Twitter has achieved a milestone by securing a money transmitter license from South Dakota regulators.

Advertisement

This latest approval, granted on Nov. 27, may bolster X's position as a formidable player in the financial services sector, akin to established companies like PayPal and Stripe.

Related
Elon Musk Gives Dogecoin Founder Personal Thanks for What He Just Did

The coveted money transmitter license, which designates X as a money service business (MSB) in South Dakota, enables the company to facilitate seamless cross-border money transfers. Acting as intermediaries, MSBs play a crucial role in connecting individuals and businesses engaged in financial transactions.

This achievement aligns with Elon Musk's broader strategy to develop X into an all-encompassing platform, integrating both traditional fiat and maybe even cutting-edge cryptocurrency payments.

""
Source: Nationwide Multi-State Licensing System

The billionaire, who officially acquired Twitter last October, expressed his vision for X as the "everything app," with this latest licensing breakthrough serving as a significant accelerant toward realizing that goal.

Recent approval follows X's earlier success in obtaining currency transmitter licenses in Rhode Island, marking a total of 10 American states where the company can now operate as a money transmitter. The states include Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and the newly added South Dakota.

Related
XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders Benefit from Coin98's Latest Integration

This regulatory nod from South Dakota's authorities underscores the growing influence of X in the financial landscape. 

As Elon Musk continues to steer X toward becoming an inclusive financial ecosystem, the latest licensing achievement marks a crucial step forward in the company's journey toward redefining the boundaries of financial technology.

#Elon Musk #Twitter
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Might Be Decided as Bulls Await Breakout
2023/11/28 12:34
Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Might Be Decided as Bulls Await Breakout
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 153 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move by Binance: What's Happening?
2023/11/28 12:34
153 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move by Binance: What's Happening?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu Burns Jump Massive 10,653% as SHIB Price Strives to Break Out
2023/11/28 12:34
Shiba Inu Burns Jump Massive 10,653% as SHIB Price Strives to Break Out
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular

Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Might Be Decided as Bulls Await Breakout
Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Might Be Decided as Bulls Await Breakout
Elon Musk's X Secures New Payment License in Key US State
Elon Musk's X Secures New Payment License in Key US State
153 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move by Binance: What's Happening?
153 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move by Binance: What's Happening?
Shiba Inu Burns Jump Massive 10,653% as SHIB Price Strives to Break Out
Shiba Inu Burns Jump Massive 10,653% as SHIB Price Strives to Break Out
Ripple Shifts Gigantic XRP Chunk to Anon Wallet, Here's How XRP Price Reacts
Ripple Shifts Gigantic XRP Chunk to Anon Wallet, Here's How XRP Price Reacts
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cryptic Text Thrills Community
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cryptic Text Thrills Community
XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders Benefit from Coin98's Latest Integration
XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders Benefit from Coin98's Latest Integration
Ex-Binance CEO CZ Will Use Crypto to Invest in His Surprising New Venture
Ex-Binance CEO CZ Will Use Crypto to Invest in His Surprising New Venture
XRP Advocate Defends Cardano Creator From Bitcoin Fans After This Happened
XRP Advocate Defends Cardano Creator From Bitcoin Fans After This Happened
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Never Go Below $35K Again: PlanB
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Never Go Below $35K Again: PlanB
Show all
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD