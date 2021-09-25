Elon Musk Will Always Have Support of DOGE Community: Major Dogecoin Account

Owner of one of major Dogecoin Twitter accounts has promised that Elon Musk’s support to Dogecoin and its community will be mutually beneficial

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dogecoin account @itsALLrisky with over 183,000 followers has tweeted that the support given to Dogecoin by the Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not go unnoticed by the community.

The Twitter user referred to it as “a mutually beneficial relationship” and has promised that the community of the most popular meme coin will always support Elon Musk.

He posted a picture of Boris Vallejo featuring Atlantis holding the Earth. The titan has Elon Musk’s face and there’s a Shiba Inu Doge character standing behind, offering his help.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk stressed the importance of making DOGE fees drop and supported the idea of the AMC cinema giant adopting Dogecoin for payments.