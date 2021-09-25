Elon Musk Will Always Have Support of DOGE Community: Major Dogecoin Account

Dogecoin account @itsALLrisky with over 183,000 followers has tweeted that the support given to Dogecoin by the Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not go unnoticed by the community.
The Twitter user referred to it as “a mutually beneficial relationship” and has promised that the community of the most popular meme coin will always support Elon Musk.
He posted a picture of Boris Vallejo featuring Atlantis holding the Earth. The titan has Elon Musk’s face and there’s a Shiba Inu Doge character standing behind, offering his help.
Elon’s support for $DOGE is a mutually beneficial relationshipSeptember 25, 2021
Because the #DOGE community will always support @elonmusk! pic.twitter.com/osU8YRmiQd
Earlier this week, Elon Musk stressed the importance of making DOGE fees drop and supported the idea of the AMC cinema giant adopting Dogecoin for payments.