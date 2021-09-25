Ekta
Ekta

Elon Musk Will Always Have Support of DOGE Community: Major Dogecoin Account

News
Sat, 09/25/2021 - 20:58
article image
Yuri Molchan
Owner of one of major Dogecoin Twitter accounts has promised that Elon Musk’s support to Dogecoin and its community will be mutually beneficial
Elon Musk Will Always Have Support of DOGE Community: Major Dogecoin Account
Cover image via flickr.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dogecoin account @itsALLrisky with over 183,000 followers has tweeted that the support given to Dogecoin by the Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not go unnoticed by the community.

The Twitter user referred to it as “a mutually beneficial relationship” and has promised that the community of the most popular meme coin will always support Elon Musk.

Related
Brad Garlignhouse: SEC Using Their Meetings with Crypto Companies as Lead Generation for Enforcement Actions

He posted a picture of Boris Vallejo featuring Atlantis holding the Earth. The titan has Elon Musk’s face and there’s a Shiba Inu Doge character standing behind, offering his help.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk stressed the importance of making DOGE fees drop and supported the idea of the AMC cinema giant adopting Dogecoin for payments.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Elon Musk Will Always Have Support of DOGE Community: Major Dogecoin Account
09/25/2021 - 20:58
Elon Musk Will Always Have Support of DOGE Community: Major Dogecoin Account
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Brad Garlignhouse: SEC Using Their Meetings with Crypto Companies as Lead Generation for Enforcement Actions
09/25/2021 - 20:32
Brad Garlignhouse: SEC Using Their Meetings with Crypto Companies as Lead Generation for Enforcement Actions
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Partners with Chainlink to Integrate Oracles for Advanced Smart Contracts
09/25/2021 - 17:29
Cardano Partners with Chainlink to Integrate Oracles for Advanced Smart Contracts
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan