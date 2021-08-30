Elon Musk Highlights Importance of New Doge Upgrade That Prepares Ground for Fees Reduction

News
Mon, 08/30/2021 - 07:25
article image
Yuri Molchan
Head of Tesla and the most influential Dogecoin fan has supported the call of the Doge community to spread the new upgrade to as many computers as possible
Elon Musk Highlights Importance of New Doge Upgrade That Prepares Ground for Fees Reduction
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Head of Tesla and SpaceX, Dogecoin fan and the asset’s most influential supporter, Elon Musk, has taken to Twitter to support the call from a Dogecoin-related Twitter account to spread the new Doge upgrade to as many computers as possible.

The release that was made nine days ago, according to GitHub, prepares the Dogecoin network to reduce fees—the issue that has been subject to heated discussions and arguments in the Doge community for a long while.

The new Doge upgrade prepares the ground for fees reduction

The blog post on GitHub says that, in the new release, various bugs have been fixed and the performance of the network improved in several directions. Now, Dogecoin devs urge all users to implement this upgrade and thus improve the performance of the entire network.

Stormgain
Stormgain

The upgrade can be easily installed over the current 1.14 installation, without having to uninstall it, reindex or redownload. The update is preparing the network for a reduction of fees. It is the first step in a two-stage upgrade that is required to lower Dogecoin fees.

Related
Dogemania: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Further Push to Dogecoin Adoption

The tweet that Musk responded to also reminds the Doge community that the network needs more new nodes that will help to secure the network and contribute to the reduction of fees as well.

Earlier, the Tesla CEO tweeted that he had been working with Doge developers to improve the coin's efficiency for transactions.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Superstar Gymnast Simone Biles to Release NFT Collection
08/30/2021 - 16:03
Superstar Gymnast Simone Biles to Release NFT Collection
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum L2 Solutions Might Be Added by Coinbase Soon
08/30/2021 - 15:55
Ethereum L2 Solutions Might Be Added by Coinbase Soon
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ekta Blockchain Raises $5 Million in Funding Round and Heading to First Public Listing
08/30/2021 - 15:00
Ekta Blockchain Raises $5 Million in Funding Round and Heading to First Public Listing
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan