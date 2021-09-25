Brad Garlignhouse: SEC Using Their Meetings with Crypto Companies as Lead Generation for Enforcement Actions

Ripple chief accuses the SEC of picking on crypto-related companies “instead of working with the industry”

After his interview to FOX Business, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse slammed the SEC for their actions against cryptocurrency businesses, including Ripple Labs.

He tweeted that rather than work with crypto companies and establish healthy regulation in the digital asset sphere, the Securities and Exchange Commission is picking on them and uses meetings with their reps as “lead generation for their enforcement actions”.

Garlinghouse is positive that once the legal battle started by the SEC against Ripple is over, Ripple Labs will be “on the right side of the law and on the right side of history”.

Instead of working with the industry, the SEC is using their meetings with companies as lead generation for their enforcement actions. Once the dust settles, it'll be clear that Ripple's on the right side of the law, and the right side of history. 2/2

September 25, 2021

Previously, U.Today reported that according to Garlinghouse, Ripple is open to settling all the issues with the regulatory agency but on one condition – if there’s absolute certainty about XRP.