Elon Musk Trolls SEC with "Dogecoin Meme Shield"

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is refusing to stop tweeting about Dogecoin even amid rumors about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission being on his trail.

The entrepreneur has now introduced his "Doge meme shield," in which memes serve as a soldier taking missiles and bombs from bears to protect the meme cryptocurrency's value from dropping.

Image by @elonmusk

Dogecoin instantly jumped over five percent following his tweet.

On Feb. 25, financial markets newswire First Squawk revealed that the SEC was planning to investigate Musk's Dogecoin tweet, citing anonymous sources.

However, the billionaire doesn't appear to be deterred by another showdown with the regulator, tweeting that such an investigation would be "awesome."