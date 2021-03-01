Elon Musk Trolls SEC with "Dogecoin Meme Shield"

News
Mon, 03/01/2021 - 20:26
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk debuts his "Doge meme shield," trolling the SEC
Elon Musk Trolls SEC with "Dogecoin Meme Shield"
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is refusing to stop tweeting about Dogecoin even amid rumors about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission being on his trail.   

The entrepreneur has now introduced his "Doge meme shield," in which memes serve as a soldier taking missiles and bombs from bears to protect the meme cryptocurrency's value from dropping.     

Dogecoin
Image by @elonmusk

Dogecoin instantly jumped over five percent following his tweet.  

Related
Here's One Thing XRP Holders Don't Want to Miss in SEC Chair Nominee's Opening Testimony

On Feb. 25, financial markets newswire First Squawk revealed that the SEC was planning to investigate Musk's Dogecoin tweet, citing anonymous sources.  

However, the billionaire doesn't appear to be deterred by another showdown with the regulator, tweeting that such an investigation would be "awesome."       

#Dogecoin News #SEC #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Chainlink Advances Randomness on Polygon Blockchain, Here's How
News
02/23/2021 - 15:50

Chainlink Advances Randomness on Polygon Blockchain, Here's How
Vladislav Sopov
article image XRP Ledger Gets Huge Efficiency Boost with Release of New Version
News
02/24/2021 - 20:00

XRP Ledger Gets Huge Efficiency Boost with Release of New Version

Alex Dovbnya
article image Elon Musk Rumored to Be Under SEC Investigation Over Dogecoin Tweets: Media Reports
News
02/25/2021 - 17:38

Elon Musk Rumored to Be Under SEC Investigation Over Dogecoin Tweets: Media Reports
Alex Dovbnya