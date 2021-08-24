Elon Musk Touts Dogecoin, Referring to “Ancient Doges”

Tue, 08/24/2021 - 07:37
article image
Yuri Molchan
Tesla CEO is pumping his beloved Dogecoin in what some may call a very…"original"...manner, without posting memes this time


The head of the Tesla e-car producing giant, eccentric centibillionaire Elon Musk, posts a tweet about Dogecoin every now and then—mostly memes.

This time, however, he has commented on a picture of an ancient dog from the Roman auxiliary fort of Vindolanda, near Hadrian's Wall. The image was published by Gareth Harney, owner of the Twitter account dedicated to Ancient Rome and boasting around 61,200 followers.

Musk referred to the skeleton as "ancient Doges," bringing on a wave of enthusiastic comments about the most popular meme coin from the DOGE community.

Recently Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and PayPal co-founder, supported another billionaire and DOGE fan, Marc Kuban, when the latter started saying that Dogecoin is far stronger than Bitcoin and Ethereum when it comes to payments.

Stormgain
Stormgain

Cardano Creator Slams Central Banker Who Says That Crypto Industry Is Full of Scammers

At press time, the meme cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.3169, as per data provided by CoinMarketCap.

At the start of August, DOGE managed to rise from the $0.20 range and reached a peak of $0.3489 on Aug. 16.

article image
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

