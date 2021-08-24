Cardano Creator Slams Central Banker Who Says That Crypto Industry Is Full of Scammers

News
Tue, 08/24/2021 - 05:15
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Fed’s Neel Kashkati claims that the entire cryptocurrency industry is filled with scammers
Cardano Creator Slams Central Banker Who Says That Crypto Industry Is Full of Scammers
Cover image via commons.wikimedia.org
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari has once again riled up the cryptocurrency community with his recent tweet, in which he says that the cryptocurrency industry is only filled with “scammers” who rip off the uninitiated with their pump-and-dump schemes.

Kashkari’s most recent comment has united different tribes of the cryptocurrency community.

IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson, who created proof-of-stake blockchain project Cardano, pointed to the Federal Reserve’s egregious money printing that he believes is pushing people to place their faith in “sound money” that cannot be manipulated by the government.  

Alex Gladstein, chief strategy officer at the Human Rights Foundation, also shared multiple articles that illustrate how Bitcoin helps people from countries of the likes of Cuba, Nigeria, and Ethiopia to regain economic freedom and fight corruption.

Related
Binance Denies Manipulating Market
Kashkari has long been a cryptocurrency naysayer, but he recently grew even more skeptical. As reported by U.Today, he recently said that he was more optimistic about the industry back in 2015 than now. He also opined that 95 percent of all cryptocurrencies were driven by “hype, noise, and confusion.”

The central bank became widely known in the cryptocurrency circles after his infamous “60 Minutes” interview, in which he said that the central bank would be willing to print an unlimited amount of money to shore up the U.S. economy.  

Critics claim that ordinary people have to shoulder the burden of the Fed’s reckless monetary policy decisions that lead to higher inflation.

#Cardano News #Federal Reserve
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Counter-Strike Legend FalleN Joins 2Crazy eSports NFT Platform
08/24/2021 - 11:13
Counter-Strike Legend FalleN Joins 2Crazy eSports NFT Platform
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin P2P Trading Volume in Africa Turns Largest in The World, Exceeding North America
08/24/2021 - 11:08
Bitcoin P2P Trading Volume in Africa Turns Largest in The World, Exceeding North America
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Tether Performing Two Billion USDT Swap
08/24/2021 - 10:40
Tether Performing Two Billion USDT Swap
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan