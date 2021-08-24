Cardano Creator Slams Central Banker Who Says That Crypto Industry Is Full of Scammers

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari has once again riled up the cryptocurrency community with his recent tweet, in which he says that the cryptocurrency industry is only filled with “scammers” who rip off the uninitiated with their pump-and-dump schemes.



Kashkari’s most recent comment has united different tribes of the cryptocurrency community.



IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson, who created proof-of-stake blockchain project Cardano, pointed to the Federal Reserve’s egregious money printing that he believes is pushing people to place their faith in “sound money” that cannot be manipulated by the government.

So the org that can print TRILLIONS every year and claim there is no inflation thereby devastating the poorest amongst us has an issue with sound money that cannot be manipulated by politics. I'm shocked Neel!! SHOCKED!!! https://t.co/zky65kZ2De — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 23, 2021

Alex Gladstein, chief strategy officer at the Human Rights Foundation, also shared multiple articles that illustrate how Bitcoin helps people from countries of the likes of Cuba, Nigeria, and Ethiopia to regain economic freedom and fight corruption.