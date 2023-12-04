Elon Musk Shocks Community With AI Prediction for Next 3 Years, Max Keiser Sees New Record High Incoming for BTC, 77.77 Billion SHIB Moved by FTX: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let's see what crypto news the beginning of a new month brought with U.Today's top three stories over the past weekend.

Advertisement

Elon Musk’s astounding AI prediction for next three years shocks community

Elon Musk, the world-famous centibillionaire and Tesla head, recently shared a stunning AI prediction during his appearance at the Dealbook Summit. Answering CNBC anchor Andrew Sorkin's questions, Musk said that in his opinion , the world is less than three years away from the emergence of AGI (artificial general intelligence). The centibillionaire believes that AGI will be "smarter than the smartest human at anything" and will be able to "write as good a novel as J.K. Rowling, discover new physics, or invent new technology." The opinions of the X community's members regarding Musk's prediction are divided: some people were excited, while others expressed their skepticism about the fact that it would come true within the time span Musk was talking about.

Bitcoin (BTC) price on brink of $40,000 as Max Keiser predicts new record high

On Saturday, Dec. 2, Bitcoin managed to surpass the $39,000 level, to the great delight of its holders. At the moment of writing, the flagship crypto continues its rally, changing hands at $41,645, up almost 5% over the past 24 hours. Seeing BTC's way up during these last days, prominent Bitcoin proponent Max Keiser took to social media to share that he is expecting the world's largest crypto to hit an all-time high (ATH) in the near future. "New ATH for BTC on this pulse, $220,000 in play," wrote Keiser in his X post. Max Keiser's optimism regarding Bitcoin's price increase is supported by Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz; according to his prediction, Bitcoin might reach its old highs of $69,000 with ETF approval.

77.77 billion SHIB transferred by FTX exchange, here’s SHIB price's reaction