Elon Musk Shocks Community With AI Prediction for Next 3 Years, Max Keiser Sees New Record High Incoming for BTC, 77.77 Billion SHIB Moved by FTX: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Elon Musk’s astounding AI prediction for next three years shocks community
Elon Musk, the world-famous centibillionaire and Tesla head, recently shared a stunning AI prediction during his appearance at the Dealbook Summit. Answering CNBC anchor Andrew Sorkin's questions, Musk said that in his opinion, the world is less than three years away from the emergence of AGI (artificial general intelligence). The centibillionaire believes that AGI will be "smarter than the smartest human at anything" and will be able to "write as good a novel as J.K. Rowling, discover new physics, or invent new technology." The opinions of the X community's members regarding Musk's prediction are divided: some people were excited, while others expressed their skepticism about the fact that it would come true within the time span Musk was talking about.
Bitcoin (BTC) price on brink of $40,000 as Max Keiser predicts new record high
On Saturday, Dec. 2, Bitcoin managed to surpass the $39,000 level, to the great delight of its holders. At the moment of writing, the flagship crypto continues its rally, changing hands at $41,645, up almost 5% over the past 24 hours. Seeing BTC's way up during these last days, prominent Bitcoin proponent Max Keiser took to social media to share that he is expecting the world's largest crypto to hit an all-time high (ATH) in the near future. "New ATH for BTC on this pulse, $220,000 in play," wrote Keiser in his X post. Max Keiser's optimism regarding Bitcoin's price increase is supported by Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz; according to his prediction, Bitcoin might reach its old highs of $69,000 with ETF approval.
77.77 billion SHIB transferred by FTX exchange, here’s SHIB price's reaction
The bankrupt FTX exchange is still moving its remaining assets in order to convert them into fiat currency and pay back its creditors. According to a report by Lookonchain, on Saturday, Dec. 2, FTX and Alameda Research trading firm moved almost a dozen large chunks of various cryptos. Among these chunks were 77.77 billion SHIB worth $652,000 and 1,643 ETH valued at $3.43 million. The transfer also carried millions of IMX, GMT, UNI, BAL, LOOKS and less than a million WOO. Per Lookonchain data, the total estimated value of all the transferred cryptocurrency is $22 million. At the time these transfers took place, SHIB's price demonstrated a small price rise. However, over the past 24 hours, SHIB jumped by 5.68%, and over the course of the last seven days, its value increased by 7.96%. Currently, the meme coin is changing hands at $0.000008892.