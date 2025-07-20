DOGE Price Analysis for July 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The end of the week is bullish for the top 10 coins, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has gone up by 5.22% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.2571. If sellers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.24 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE has once again tested the resistance of $0.24544.

If bulls can hold the gained initiative, one can expect a breakout followed by a move to the $0.26-$0.27 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin is near the $0.2534 resistance. If a breakout happens and the bar closes with no long wick, traders may expect an ongoing upward move to the $0.28-$0.30 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.2519 at press time.