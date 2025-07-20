Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for July 20

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 20/07/2025 - 15:52
    Can traders expect DOGE to test local peaks next week?
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Analysis for July 20
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The end of the week is bullish for the top 10 coins, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has gone up by 5.22% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.2571. If sellers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.24 zone shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE has once again tested the resistance of $0.24544.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/19/2025 - 12:34
    SHIB Price Analysis for July 19
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If bulls can hold the gained initiative, one can expect a breakout followed by a move to the $0.26-$0.27 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin is near the $0.2534 resistance. If a breakout happens and the bar closes with no long wick, traders may expect an ongoing upward move to the $0.28-$0.30 area.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2519 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 15:47
    Legendary Bitcoin Whale Just Cashed out Big Time
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 15:40
    Cardano (ADA) 'God Candle' Pushes Near $1: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    MultiBank Group to List $MBG Token on Gate.io and MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed MEI Pharma to Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Bitcoin Whale Just Cashed out Big Time
    Cardano (ADA) 'God Candle' Pushes Near $1: Details
    20 Billion XRP in 8 Years: Ripple's Full Release Date May Surprise Community
    Show all