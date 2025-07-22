DOGE Price Prediction for July 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The correction has started for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, going down by 4.78%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is falling after setting a local resistance of $0.2749. If buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, one can expect a support breakout, followed by a test of the $0.25 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of DOGE is declining after a false breakout of the $0.2783 level.

If the candle closes near its low, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.24-$0.25 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, bears may come back to the game, which may lead to a drop to the $0.24 range.

DOGE is trading at $0.2625 at press time.