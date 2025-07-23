Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for July 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market has almost turned back to red, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

Binance Coin (BNB) is an exception to the rule, rising by 5.5% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB might have set a local resistance of $808.81. At the moment, traders should focus on the daily bar closure in terms of that mark.

If it happens far from it and below the psychological $800 zone, one can expect a test of the support of $785.

On the longer time frame, the price of the native exchange coin has broken the $793 level. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes above $800 and with no long wick, the rise may continue to a new all-time high.

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. However, the volume is falling, which means bulls might need some time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $740-$770 is the most likely scenario.

BNB is trading at $796.29 at press time.