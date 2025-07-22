Strategy's Saylor Ends Speculation on His $73 Billion Bitcoin Strategy

Michael Saylor just revealed the latest numbers behind Strategy's Bitcoin strategy — and they are bigger than ever. So far this year, the company has gained 93,191 BTC, which is about $11.1 billion at today's prices.

That includes 5,668 BTC added in the first three weeks of July alone, valued at roughly $676 million. There is no trading here. It is a straightforward accumulation strategy that has stayed the same since that day in August 2020.

With a grand total of 607,770 BTC now in the bag, Strategy's holdings are worth a whopping $72.5 billion. That makes it the biggest public Bitcoin holder by a long shot. At this point, the company looks more like a BTC vault with a ticker symbol than a software producing firm.

$MSTR has generated a BTC Gain of ₿93,191 YTD, worth $11.1 billion. In the first three weeks of July, we achieved a BTC Gain of ₿5,668 worth $676 million. pic.twitter.com/t6CiPUipEl — Michael Saylor (@saylor) July 22, 2025

So far this year, the yield on the position is 20.8%, with a 0.9% quarterly gain already locked in. But the biggest milestone came last year: in 2024 alone, Strategy added 140,538 BTC, translating to a $13.133 billion increase and a full-year BTC yield of 74.3%.

It is not without its ups and downs. One-year historical volatility is still at around 47%, with the 30-day figure at 20%. Implied volatility is at 43%, showing the market still expects sharp moves. But for Saylor, those swings do not seem to matter.

This is not a hedge or a side play. Bitcoin is now a central part of Strategy's financial strategy, and it has been integrated into the company's core.

With over $66 billion tied directly to BTC and no exit signs on the horizon, Saylor's approach is not just a case study anymore. It is a roadmap — or maybe a challenge — for any corporate treasury still waiting for a "safe" entry point.