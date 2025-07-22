Advertisement
    Strategy's Saylor Ends Speculation on His $73 Billion Bitcoin Strategy

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 22/07/2025 - 16:03
    Numbers behind Saylor's $73 billion Bitcoin strategy just dropped
    Strategy's Saylor Ends Speculation on His $73 Billion Bitcoin Strategy
    Cover image via U.Today
    Michael Saylor just revealed the latest numbers behind Strategy's Bitcoin strategy — and they are bigger than ever. So far this year, the company has gained 93,191 BTC, which is about $11.1 billion at today's prices.

    That includes 5,668 BTC added in the first three weeks of July alone, valued at roughly $676 million. There is no trading here. It is a straightforward accumulation strategy that has stayed the same since that day in August 2020.

    With a grand total of 607,770 BTC now in the bag, Strategy's holdings are worth a whopping $72.5 billion. That makes it the biggest public Bitcoin holder by a long shot. At this point, the company looks more like a BTC vault with a ticker symbol than a software producing firm.

    So far this year, the yield on the position is 20.8%, with a 0.9% quarterly gain already locked in. But the biggest milestone came last year: in 2024 alone, Strategy added 140,538 BTC, translating to a $13.133 billion increase and a full-year BTC yield of 74.3%.

    It is not without its ups and downs. One-year historical volatility is still at around 47%, with the 30-day figure at 20%. Implied volatility is at 43%, showing the market still expects sharp moves. But for Saylor, those swings do not seem to matter.

    This is not a hedge or a side play. Bitcoin is now a central part of Strategy's financial strategy, and it has been integrated into the company's core.

    With over $66 billion tied directly to BTC and no exit signs on the horizon, Saylor's approach is not just a case study anymore. It is a roadmap — or maybe a challenge — for any corporate treasury still waiting for a "safe" entry point.

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin #Strategy News #MicroStrategy News #Michael Saylor
