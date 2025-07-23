'Bitcoin Defense Department' – Saylor Unveils Tools for Further Bitcoin Accumulation

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor, a cofounder and the executive chairman at Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has taken to his account on the social media network X to reveal the company’s “Bitcoin Defence Department” to the crypto community.

This tweet was published a day after Strategy announced a new proposed initial public offering of the STRC (“Stretch”) stock to fund further Bitcoin accumulation.

"Bitcoin Defense Department"

Saylor’s tweet contains an image of a pentagon, just like the Pentagon building that houses the U.S. Department of Defense. Each corner of this pentagon carries the name of Strategy’s stock — MSTR (at the head of the figure), followed by STRC going clockwise.

Then come STRD, STRK, and STRF — all the stocks that Strategy has already been using to raise funds from institutional investors for Bitcoin accumulation.

Advertisement

The Bitcoin Defense Department pic.twitter.com/fT9l35Vhuh — Michael Saylor (@saylor) July 23, 2025

STRC is short for “shares of Strategy’s Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock,” of which 5,000,000 will be issued and sold, according to the press release shared by Saylor a day earlier. The net proceeds will be used for “general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of Bitcoin and for working capital.” One STRC will be sold for $100 a share.

Strategy acquires 6,220 Bitcoins

On Monday, July 21, Strategy announced that it had conducted yet another large crypto accumulation. This time, the company helmed by Michael Saylor purchased a mammoth-sized chunk of 6,220 Bitcoins at roughly $118,940 per BTC.

That amount of Bitcoin was equal to approximately $739.8 million. As of July 20 this year, the company holds a total of 607,770 BTC in its treasury. This Bitcoin chunk is valued at $71,741,535,462, with BTC trading at $118,040 at press time.

Strategy has acquired 6,220 BTC for ~$739.8 million at ~$118,940 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 20.8% YTD 2025. As of 7/20/2025, we hodl 607,770 $BTC acquired for ~$43.61 billion at ~$71,756 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/8z5HygrDWs — Michael Saylor (@saylor) July 21, 2025

In the same tweet, Saylor revealed that Strategy had achieved a Bitcoin yield of 20.8% year-to-date in 2025.