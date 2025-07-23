Advertisement
    'Bitcoin Defense Department' – Saylor Unveils Tools for Further Bitcoin Accumulation

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 23/07/2025 - 13:46
    Strategy’s Bitcoin promoter, Saylor, makes BTC accumulation tool presentation for community
    Michael Saylor, a cofounder and the executive chairman at Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has taken to his account on the social media network X to reveal the company’s “Bitcoin Defence Department” to the crypto community.

    This tweet was published a day after Strategy announced a new proposed initial public offering of the STRC (“Stretch”) stock to fund further Bitcoin accumulation.

    "Bitcoin Defense Department"

    Saylor’s tweet contains an image of a pentagon, just like the Pentagon building that houses the U.S. Department of Defense. Each corner of this pentagon carries the name of Strategy’s stock — MSTR (at the head of the figure), followed by STRC going clockwise.

    Then come STRD, STRK, and STRF — all the stocks that Strategy has already been using to raise funds from institutional investors for Bitcoin accumulation.

    STRC is short for “shares of Strategy’s Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock,” of which 5,000,000 will be issued and sold, according to the press release shared by Saylor a day earlier. The net proceeds will be used for “general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of Bitcoin and for working capital.” One STRC will be sold for $100 a share.

    Strategy acquires 6,220 Bitcoins

    On Monday, July 21, Strategy announced that it had conducted yet another large crypto accumulation. This time, the company helmed by Michael Saylor purchased a mammoth-sized chunk of 6,220 Bitcoins at roughly $118,940 per BTC.

    That amount of Bitcoin was equal to approximately $739.8 million. As of July 20 this year, the company holds a total of 607,770 BTC in its treasury. This Bitcoin chunk is valued at $71,741,535,462, with BTC trading at $118,040 at press time.

    In the same tweet, Saylor revealed that Strategy had achieved a Bitcoin yield of 20.8% year-to-date in 2025.

