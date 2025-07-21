Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) 'God Candle' Pushes Near $1: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 21/07/2025 - 15:40
    Cardano has risen 62% so far in July
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) 'God Candle' Pushes Near $1: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) has surged in price, posting a massive green candlestick that crypto traders might call a "god candle" — a significant surge that sends the price soaring in a single session. In the last 24 hours alone, ADA has increased, reaching $0.935, its highest level in months, specifically since early March 2025.

    Advertisement

    This spectacular increase has reignited bullish sentiment, as ADA inches closer to the critical psychological milestone of $1.

    Article image
    ADA/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    The unexpected surge saw ADA rally sharply from around $0.841 to $0.92 within a single trading session. The sudden move triggered a wave of buying momentum, fueled by both retail investors and traders reacting to the breakout.

    HOT Stories
    Binance's CZ Stuns With Brand New Meme Coin Use Case Proposal
    Mike Novogratz Lambasts Bitcoin Haters In Stunning WNBA Message
    Breaking: $100 Billion Crypto Giant BitGo Is Going Public
    $10 XRP Back in Play as Top Trader Predicts 193% Breakout Versus Bitcoin

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/17/2025 - 14:06
    Cardano (ADA) to $1 Reality Just Got Closer: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Trading volume has also increased across spot exchanges, up 91.64% in the last 24 hours to $2.45 billion, per CoinMarketCap data, indicating the strength of the rise and implying that this rally may continue.

    Resistances obliterated

    The recent move surpassed key resistances that had previously limited ADA's price, especially the $0.8645 and $0.896 levels, which capped ADA's rise in May 2025 and, most recently, on July 18, respectively.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 07/20/2025 - 16:02
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for July 20
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    The breakout came after weeks of very low volatility, resulting in a coiled-spring effect that eventually snapped in the bulls' favor.

    If ADA reaches $1, it would kickstart a fresh uptrend for ADA price, with the potential to reach $2 and hit the $3.1 all-time high attained on Sept. 2, 2021. ADA was recently trading at $0.922, up 6.35% in the last 24 hours and 23.19% weekly. Cardano is up 61.89% so far in July.

    Cardano maintains steady growth and activity across its ecosystem. There are now 2,006 projects building on Cardano, while the number of delegated wallets remains strong at 1.33 million, reflecting continued network engagement. Transaction volume increased to 111.56 million, indicating sustained on-chain usage.

    #Cardano News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 15:30
    20 Billion XRP in 8 Years: Ripple's Full Release Date May Surprise Community
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 15:08
    Binance's CZ Stuns With Brand New Meme Coin Use Case Proposal
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    MultiBank Group to List $MBG Token on Gate.io and MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed MEI Pharma to Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) 'God Candle' Pushes Near $1: Details
    20 Billion XRP in 8 Years: Ripple's Full Release Date May Surprise Community
    Binance's CZ Stuns With Brand New Meme Coin Use Case Proposal
    Show all