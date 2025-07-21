Cardano (ADA) 'God Candle' Pushes Near $1: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) has surged in price, posting a massive green candlestick that crypto traders might call a "god candle" — a significant surge that sends the price soaring in a single session. In the last 24 hours alone, ADA has increased, reaching $0.935, its highest level in months, specifically since early March 2025.

This spectacular increase has reignited bullish sentiment, as ADA inches closer to the critical psychological milestone of $1.

The unexpected surge saw ADA rally sharply from around $0.841 to $0.92 within a single trading session. The sudden move triggered a wave of buying momentum, fueled by both retail investors and traders reacting to the breakout.

Trading volume has also increased across spot exchanges, up 91.64% in the last 24 hours to $2.45 billion, per CoinMarketCap data, indicating the strength of the rise and implying that this rally may continue.

Resistances obliterated

The recent move surpassed key resistances that had previously limited ADA's price, especially the $0.8645 and $0.896 levels, which capped ADA's rise in May 2025 and, most recently, on July 18, respectively.

The breakout came after weeks of very low volatility, resulting in a coiled-spring effect that eventually snapped in the bulls' favor.

If ADA reaches $1, it would kickstart a fresh uptrend for ADA price, with the potential to reach $2 and hit the $3.1 all-time high attained on Sept. 2, 2021. ADA was recently trading at $0.922, up 6.35% in the last 24 hours and 23.19% weekly. Cardano is up 61.89% so far in July.

Cardano maintains steady growth and activity across its ecosystem. There are now 2,006 projects building on Cardano, while the number of delegated wallets remains strong at 1.33 million, reflecting continued network engagement. Transaction volume increased to 111.56 million, indicating sustained on-chain usage.