Advertisement
AD

Is Bitcoin ETF Only First Step? Franklin Templeton CEO Predicts Tokenization

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
At Fortune Global Forum, Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson discusses significant role of tokenization in future of finance
Sun, 12/03/2023 - 15:00
Is Bitcoin ETF Only First Step? Franklin Templeton CEO Predicts Tokenization
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

At the Fortune Global Forum in Abu Dhabi, Jenny Johnson, president and CEO of Franklin Templeton, a firm managing over $1.3 trillion in assets, stressed the significance of tokenization in the financial sector.

Advertisement

Following their recent application for a Bitcoin ETF, Johnson's remarks signal a pivot toward the broader potential of blockchain technology, especially in democratizing private markets and enhancing transactional efficiency through tokenization.

Blockchain's role in democratizing markets

Johnson draws a clear line between Bitcoin and blockchain technology. While acknowledging the demand for Bitcoin ETFs, her excitement lies in blockchain's potential to transform financial transactions.

She explained how blockchain reduces costs and operational difficulties, making it easier to fractionalize ownership of assets that were previously challenging to process. This technological advancement could open up new asset classes and offer unique opportunities for Franklin Templeton's clients.

Related
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Just Did Something Absolutely Crazy

Under Johnson's leadership, Franklin Templeton has been integrating blockchain into its business model. The firm has developed a tokenized money-market fund and is engaging in various blockchain-based projects. Johnson outlined the benefits of blockchain, such as atomic settlement, which eliminates fraud risk and reduces latency, thereby enhancing the efficiency and transparency of financial operations.

Future of finance with blockchain and crypto

Johnson has acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the approval of the first Bitcoin spot ETF, but remains optimistic about its potential impact.

She also shared her personal involvement in cryptocurrency investments, including mainstream choices like Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Looking ahead, Johnson envisions Franklin Templeton expanding its blockchain and crypto-related offerings, aligning with the evolving landscape of the financial sector.

#Bitcoin News #Blockchain News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu Sets Fire to Over Half Billion SHIB, Weekly Burn Rate Up 961%
2023/12/03 14:59
Shiba Inu Sets Fire to Over Half Billion SHIB, Weekly Burn Rate Up 961%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE Price Analysis for December 3
2023/12/03 14:59
DOGE Price Analysis for December 3
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Brink of $40,000 as Max Keiser Predicts New Record High
2023/12/03 14:59
Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Brink of $40,000 as Max Keiser Predicts New Record High
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Is Bitcoin ETF Only First Step? Franklin Templeton CEO Predicts Tokenization
Is Bitcoin ETF Only First Step? Franklin Templeton CEO Predicts Tokenization
Shiba Inu Sets Fire to Over Half Billion SHIB, Weekly Burn Rate Up 961%
Shiba Inu Sets Fire to Over Half Billion SHIB, Weekly Burn Rate Up 961%
DOGE Price Analysis for December 3
DOGE Price Analysis for December 3
Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Brink of $40,000 as Max Keiser Predicts New Record High
Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Brink of $40,000 as Max Keiser Predicts New Record High
Cardano Not Listed in Top of Chains More Decentralized Than Ethereum: Here's Why
Cardano Not Listed in Top of Chains More Decentralized Than Ethereum: Here's Why
'I Quit Job, Sold House and Aped Into Bitcoin': Ex-Binance CEO CZ Reveals Success Secret
'I Quit Job, Sold House and Aped Into Bitcoin': Ex-Binance CEO CZ Reveals Success Secret
This Cardano AI Token Soars 93% in 2 Days, but There's Catch
This Cardano AI Token Soars 93% in 2 Days, but There's Catch
Ethereum (ETH) Price Breaks Critical Resistance Level: $3,000 Ahead?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Breaks Critical Resistance Level: $3,000 Ahead?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comes Awfully Close to $40,000, Shorts Getting Hammered
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comes Awfully Close to $40,000, Shorts Getting Hammered
'I Own 10X More Bitcoin (BTC) Than XRP,' Says Pro-XRP Lawyer
'I Own 10X More Bitcoin (BTC) Than XRP,' Says Pro-XRP Lawyer
Show all
Advertisement
AD