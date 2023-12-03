Is Bitcoin ETF Only First Step? Franklin Templeton CEO Predicts Tokenization

At the Fortune Global Forum in Abu Dhabi, Jenny Johnson, president and CEO of Franklin Templeton, a firm managing over $1.3 trillion in assets, stressed the significance of tokenization in the financial sector.

Advertisement

Following their recent application for a Bitcoin ETF, Johnson's remarks signal a pivot toward the broader potential of blockchain technology, especially in democratizing private markets and enhancing transactional efficiency through tokenization.

Blockchain's role in democratizing markets

Johnson draws a clear line between Bitcoin and blockchain technology. While acknowledging the demand for Bitcoin ETFs, her excitement lies in blockchain's potential to transform financial transactions.

She explained how blockchain reduces costs and operational difficulties, making it easier to fractionalize ownership of assets that were previously challenging to process. This technological advancement could open up new asset classes and offer unique opportunities for Franklin Templeton's clients.

Under Johnson's leadership, Franklin Templeton has been integrating blockchain into its business model. The firm has developed a tokenized money-market fund and is engaging in various blockchain-based projects. Johnson outlined the benefits of blockchain, such as atomic settlement, which eliminates fraud risk and reduces latency, thereby enhancing the efficiency and transparency of financial operations.

Future of finance with blockchain and crypto

Johnson has acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the approval of the first Bitcoin spot ETF, but remains optimistic about its potential impact.

She also shared her personal involvement in cryptocurrency investments, including mainstream choices like Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Looking ahead, Johnson envisions Franklin Templeton expanding its blockchain and crypto-related offerings, aligning with the evolving landscape of the financial sector.