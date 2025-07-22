Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Worst Month in Price's History

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 22/07/2025 - 14:25
    Bitcoin (BTC) bulls, beware — Nine days remain before worst month in price's history
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Worst Month in Price's History
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin's strong July rally may be giving bulls a reason to smile, but the next page on the calendar brings a very different tone. From a statistical perspective, August is Bitcoin’s worst-performing month, and price history suggests that trouble may be on the horizon.

    Advertisement

    Of all the months, August has the lowest median return, at -8.3%. The average return is not much better at just -0.23%, with repeated sell-offs during this period putting a damper on things.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/22/2025 - 12:11
    $585,000,000 Crypto Liquidation Spree: Market Entering Bloodbath?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    XRP First Major 2025 Golden Cross Created, $5 Next?
    SHIB Price May Soar 800% in One Week: SHIB Team
    Coinbase CEO Ends Speculation on What's Next for Major US Exchange
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Save Bitcoin – Biggest Crash in History Coming

    The numbers do not lie. In 2024, BTC fell by 8.73% in August. In 2023, it fell by 11.2%. And in 2022? Down another 14%. That is three consecutive years of significant losses, wiping out gains and reversing uptrends.

    Advertisement

    Historically, the only hope for better Augusts, such as the +14% in 2021 or the +2.54% in 2020, came in the middle of a bull cycle, just like the current state of the market.

    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank

    BTC is currently trading at around $119,000, ending July with an 11.3% monthly increase. Nevertheless, the chart is already flattening right under the $120,000 resistance zone. Without a new catalyst or volume spike, the outlook is uncertain heading into the end of the month.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/22/2025 - 08:55
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Save Bitcoin – Biggest Crash in History Coming
    ByYuri Molchan

    What makes August especially dangerous is that selling usually starts quickly. Historically, early August often brings sharp pullbacks, particularly in years with strong Julys. It is a classic mean-reversion setup.

    So while July may close in the green, August has a long track record of changing the mood. Unless Bitcoin breaks this pattern, the next 30 days could see BTC enter its weakest seasonal period — and possibly rewrite the record books for all the wrong reasons.

    For now, the bulls have nine days left before the calendar turns against them.

    #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 22, 2025 - 14:07
    Bitcoin's Next Stop at $131,200, If This Happens, Says Analyst
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Jul 22, 2025 - 14:01
    XRP First Major 2025 Golden Cross Created, $5 Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MultiBank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live on MexC, Gate.io, Uniswap and Multibank.io.
    CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap with Hackathon and 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Worst Month in Price's History
    Bitcoin's Next Stop at $131,200, If This Happens, Says Analyst
    XRP First Major 2025 Golden Cross Created, $5 Next?
    Show all