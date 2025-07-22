Advertisement
    Cardano to $1 Rally Aborted, But All Hope Not Lost

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 22/07/2025 - 16:21
    Cardano approached $1 before rally was cut short
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano (ADA) edged near the coveted $1 milestone during Monday's spectacular rise, reaching a high of $0.93, a level not seen since March 2025. While the move prompted excitement in the ADA community, momentum stalled just before a breakout to $1, leaving investors wondering if this is merely a halt or the end of the run.

    ADA's recent price surge coincided with a wave of renewed market optimism, with bullish sentiment propelling large-cap altcoins upward. Cardano gained attention for forming a "god candle," a massive green candlestick that indicates a strong shift in momentum.

    Article image
    ADA/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    This sharp upward movement was viewed as the start of a long-awaited recovery rally, with the potential to push Cardano back above $1 after months of consolidation and underperformance. Cardano dropped below $1 for several months, from May 2025 to October 2024, before it touched the milestone again.

    What happened? 

    Cardano has consistently gained since July 8 from a low of $0.573, exceeding the daily SMA 50 and 200 at $0.655 and $0.746, respectively.

    Despite the positive trend, ADA was unable to break over the important resistance level near $0.95, reaching $0.935 on July 21. Profit-taking, a market-wide cooldown and psychological resistance at $1 all contributed to the stall.

    Additionally, technical indicators showed signs of overbought conditions, which may have triggered short-term caution among traders.

    At press time, ADA was down 3.97% over the last 24 hours to $0.886 amid recent profit-taking on the market.

    Despite this, hope is not lost, as Cardano may be consolidating before rallying to the next level. If ADA exceeds $1, it may eventually surpass $2.

    Cardano's Lace wallet has received a new update, v.1.25, which lets users convert their digital valuables into high-quality physical artwork. Lace has introduced support for embedding metadata in Bitcoin transactions.

    #Cardano News
