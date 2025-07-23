Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is neither bearish nor bullish in the middle of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 0.58% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is near the local support of $3,650. If a bounce back does not happen and the daily bar closes around that mark, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a dump to the $3,600 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin is falling after a false breakout of the $3,824 level. If the candle closes near the bar's low, traders may witness an ongoing correction over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the $3,824 level.

If it happens far from it, sellers may return, which can lead to a drop to the $3,500 range.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $3,673 at press time.