Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 23

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 23/07/2025 - 13:45
    How long can decline of Ethereum (ETH) last?
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 23
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market is neither bearish nor bullish in the middle of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 0.58% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is near the local support of $3,650. If a bounce back does not happen and the daily bar closes around that mark, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a dump to the $3,600 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin is falling after a false breakout of the $3,824 level. If the candle closes near the bar's low, traders may witness an ongoing correction over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the $3,824 level. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/22/2025 - 15:43
    SHIB Price Prediction for July 22
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If it happens far from it, sellers may return, which can lead to a drop to the $3,500 range.

    Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $3,673 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 23, 2025 - 13:03
    Ripple Exec Breaks Down Stablecoin Bill's Impact on Crypto Market
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jul 23, 2025 - 12:54
    Vitalik Buterin Expects Harmful Aftermath of AI Usage: Details
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M in Presale
    MultiBank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live on MexC, Gate.io, Uniswap and Multibank.io.
    CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap with Hackathon and 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 23
    Ripple Exec Breaks Down Stablecoin Bill's Impact on Crypto Market
    Vitalik Buterin Expects Harmful Aftermath of AI Usage: Details
    Show all