Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Crash? $7 Billion Wiped out in 24 Hours

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 22/07/2025 - 16:30
    XRP just lost $7 billion — Fakeout or bull run finish?
    Advertisement
    XRP Crash? $7 Billion Wiped out in 24 Hours
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has just lost over $7 billion in market capitalization, falling from $215 billion to around $208 billion in less than a day — its biggest one-day loss for weeks. This decline coincided with a broader cooling-off period on the crypto market, with the global market cap falling by 1.1% and over $556 million being liquidated across trading platforms.

    Advertisement

    Even Bitcoin was not spared, with the first ETF outflow since early June being recorded.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/22/2025 - 14:01
    XRP First Major 2025 Golden Cross Created, $5 Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Rival Circle Downgraded by Compass Point: Details
    XRP to $4.20? Ultra Rare Golden Cross, Shiba Inu Price Suggests Ethereum Pattern, Saylor Wouldn't Have Touched XRP? Crypto News Digest
    XRP First Major 2025 Golden Cross Created, $5 Next?
    SHIB Price May Soar 800% in One Week: SHIB Team

    The hourly candles tell the story clearly. XRP experienced its worst hourly sell-off of the day, dropping from $3.51 to $3.42 before partially recovering.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    This pullback is due not only to local volatility but also to a familiar post-euphoria lull. Just as activity dipped after the regulatory buzz of Crypto Week, the current silence has left the market vulnerable to minor shocks and opportunistic profit-taking.

    It is not unusual to see a correction after XRP price gained over 50% in 13 days, especially given that it is already a coin with a market cap in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/22/2025 - 11:19
    No, XRP Rally Not Over
    ByArman Shirinyan

    There were also warning signs, as altcoin open interest has once again approached Bitcoin’s share — a pattern that has preceded sharp corrections in the past. Historically, when altcoin exposure grows too quickly relative to Bitcoin, it is followed by a wave of deleveraging.

    With XRP struggling to regain its earlier highs and markets awaiting macroeconomic signals, this may not signal the end of the bull run. 

    However, it could indicate a pause in the overheated chase that has characterized the market recently.

    #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 22, 2025 - 16:26
    Stellar (XLM) on Verge of Sudden Death Cross
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jul 22, 2025 - 16:21
    Cardano to $1 Rally Aborted, But All Hope Not Lost
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MultiBank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live on MexC, Gate.io, Uniswap and Multibank.io.
    CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap with Hackathon and 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Crash? $7 Billion Wiped out in 24 Hours
    Stellar (XLM) on Verge of Sudden Death Cross
    Cardano to $1 Rally Aborted, But All Hope Not Lost
    Show all