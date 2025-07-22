SHIB Price Prediction for July 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The majority of the coins are facing correction today, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 6% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is testing the support of $0.00001480. If the daily bar closes around that mark, traders may witness a dump to the $0.000014 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is similar. If a breakout at the $0.00001479 level happens, traders can expect an ongoing downward move to the $0.00001350-$0.000014 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB has bounced off the resistance of $0.00001584.

If the weekly bar closes around the current prices or below, there is a chance of seeing a test of the $0.00001362 support.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001514 at press time.