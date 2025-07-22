Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for July 22

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 22/07/2025 - 15:43
    When can traders expect ongoing rise from SHIB?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for July 22
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The majority of the coins are facing correction today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by 6% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is testing the support of $0.00001480. If the daily bar closes around that mark, traders may witness a dump to the $0.000014 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation is similar. If a breakout at the $0.00001479 level happens, traders can expect an ongoing downward move to the $0.00001350-$0.000014 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB has bounced off the resistance of $0.00001584. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/21/2025 - 13:50
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 21
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the weekly bar closes around the current prices or below, there is a chance of seeing a test of the $0.00001362 support.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001514 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 22, 2025 - 15:06
    Shiba Inu vs. Bitcoin Cash: Who Wins in New Market Tussle?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jul 22, 2025 - 15:02
    Ripple Rival Circle Downgraded by Compass Point: Details
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MultiBank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live on MexC, Gate.io, Uniswap and Multibank.io.
    CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap with Hackathon and 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for July 22
    Shiba Inu vs. Bitcoin Cash: Who Wins in New Market Tussle?
    Ripple Rival Circle Downgraded by Compass Point: Details
    Show all