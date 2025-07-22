Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just $1.4 Billion Away From Flipping Bitcoin Cash

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 22/07/2025 - 13:56
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) about to make major $1.4 billion shake-up in top crypto rankings
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just $1.4 Billion Away From Flipping Bitcoin Cash
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) is getting close to Bitcoin Cash, with a difference of just over $1.4 billion in market capitalization between the two. SHIB is currently valued at $8.86 billion, while Bitcoin Cash is at $10.35 billion. After a solid two-week run, SHIB is gearing up to take on BCH for 17th place on CoinMarketCap — for the first time since last year.

    Advertisement

    Since July 10, Shiba Inu has gained more than 16%, while BCH has risen by just under 7% over the same period. But the meme coin has added about 32% more than the Bitcoin fork in total movement this month, thanks to an Ethereum renaissance.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/22/2025 - 10:56
    Shiba Inu 883% Surge: SHIB Supply Shrinks by 21,611,083 Tokens
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase CEO Ends Speculation on What's Next for Major US Exchange
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Save Bitcoin – Biggest Crash in History Coming
    Ripple Mints More RLUSD as Market Cap Passes $500 Million
    Breaking: JPMorgan Eyes Bitcoin-Backed Loans in Major U-Turn

    SHIB's trading volume over 24 hours is $529 million, almost matching BCH's $610 million, despite its price per unit being just a fraction of a cent. Liquidity on the major exchanges is still strong, and SHIB is getting a lot of attention on major exchanges.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    At press time, SHIB is trading at $0.000015, which is slightly lower than yesterday's figure but still in the black for the week. BCH is currently at $520, with a steadier upward trend, though.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/21/2025 - 16:20
    Shiba Inu Hold Time Hits 2.8 Years: What's Next for SHIB's Price?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Switching between the two would be more than just a cosmetic change for an elite crypto ranking. It would mean a change in the way money flows between older fork-era coins and more active speculative assets.

    If things keep going the way they are, SHIB could beat BCH in just a few days. Sure, this has not happened yet, but there is a good chance it will, and market participants are keeping an eye on it. Just $1.488 billion to go.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 22, 2025 - 12:57
    53,310,000 Chainlink in 24 Hours, LINK Achieves Major Futures Offset
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jul 22, 2025 - 12:11
    $585,000,000 Crypto Liquidation Spree: Market Entering Bloodbath?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MultiBank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live on MexC, Gate.io, Uniswap and Multibank.io.
    CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap with Hackathon and 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just $1.4 Billion Away From Flipping Bitcoin Cash
    53,310,000 Chainlink in 24 Hours, LINK Achieves Major Futures Offset
    $585,000,000 Crypto Liquidation Spree: Market Entering Bloodbath?
    Show all