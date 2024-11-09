Elon Musk Reveals Grok AI Meme Milestone, Community Left Buzzing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Serial entrepreneur and innovative tech billionaire Elon Musk has shared two tweets related to his most recent brainchild — AI chatbot Grok integrated on the X social media platform. Both mentioned recently reached milestones, and one of them was about Grok and memes.

This triggered a wave of enthusiastic and bullish comments from the crypto community.

Musk revealed that now Grok is capable of explaining memes. He retweeted a post from a Doge team member who calls himself DogeDesigner, in which the chatbot explained the meaning of a meme related to voter ID laws.

In response, many users tweeted images of memes that feature Grok as a square-headed robot, often depicted as a winner — sitting on the throne, wearing a crown and so on.

Grok can explain memes https://t.co/8Uvv4jpz7G — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2024

In another X post, Musk offered users to upload any medical images to Grok and get its “non-doctor opinion” on them. The billionaire revealed that a friend of his was accurately diagnosed by Grok using his scans.

You can upload any image to Grok, including medical imaging and get its (non-doctor) opinion.



Grok accurately diagnosed a friend of mine from his scans. https://t.co/vyJVmIYAng — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2024

Grok is the product of the xAI startup founded by Musk in July 2023 with the goal of creating a “maximally truth-seeking” artificial intelligence. The decision to create this company was made after Musk’s public disappointment in OpenAI, which he helped to fund in 2015, and the course chosen for it by the CEO Sam Altman.

Altman has turned the initially non-profit company into a fully profit-making one as it launched the ChatGPT bot. Besides, Musk has been accusing OpenAI of constructing a “woke” AI, which is being trained to lie to users, avoiding discussions on acute topics, such as gender identity, sex, politics, religion and so on.

Opposing Grok to ChatGPT and all other AI software that Musk considers “woke,” he is making sure that Grok does not avoid sharing his take on socially sensitive issues and is trained to have a sense of humor, unlike OpenAI’s product. Grok even has an “unhinged mode” as Musk referred to it, in which it can offer not only humorous but also ironic and sometimes sarcastic replies and explanations.