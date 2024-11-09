    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals His Bitcoin Holdings and Plans to Buy More BTC

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Major Bitcoin investor Kiyosaki commits to buying more Bitcoin regardless of price
    Sat, 9/11/2024 - 8:19
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals His Bitcoin Holdings and Plans to Buy More BTC
    Financial guru and major Bitcoin investor Robert Kiyosaki known for authoring the popular “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book on finance management has published a tweet right before BTC broken out to reach a new historic price peak of $77,252.

    He shared some “words and thoughts of a poor person” to talk to his audience about Bitcoin. In particular, Kiyosaki stressed that he continues to buy BTC at the current high prices and intends to buy more within the next year.

    Kiyosaki's Bitcoin statement: "I keep buying at $76,000"

    The savvy investor, who, according to his current tweet, owns a lot of real-estate that brings him income and owns gold mines, mentioned that the majority of people who prefer not to take risks, now say that Bitcoin, gold, and silver (the three whales that hold the world of finance per Kiyosaki) “are too expensive.”

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals His Bitcoin Holdings and Plans to Buy More BTC
    Bitcoin (BTC) 'Flattens Out': Crucial Signal, Cardano (ADA) Shows Price Pump First Time in 7 Months, Solana (SOL) $200 Captured: Is All-Time High Next?
    Bitcoin Rockets to $77K as MicroStrategy's Saylor Makes Stunning Prediction
    CZ Reacts to Anniversary of FTX Disaster

    Bitcoin traded at $76,000 during the week and in the last 24 hours skyrocketed above $77,250, reaching a new record price high. Gold also hit a new ATH recently and is now trading at $2,684 per ounce. Silver is worth $32.00 per ounce. Kiyosaki stated that prices will certainly go down (but hardly to $10 per one Bitcoin, though). However, he says that ultimately it is the total number of assets owned by a person rather than the price you bought them at that is important.

    Kiyosaki reveals his holdings; commits to buying more BTC

    Kiyosaki revealed that he began to accumulate silver when it traded at $1 per ounce and he continues to buy it now as it has reached $32. The same story is with gold and Bitcoin, which he began to buy when BTC sat at $6,000. He continued to buy it when Bitcoin was worth $76,000 before reaching the most recent all-time high.

    The financial guru always refers to Bitcoin, silver, and gold as “real money” as opposed to US dollars that he calls “fake money.” Today Kiyosaki owns 73 BTC worth $5,588,095. In a year from now, Kiyosaki said, he intends to buy more and own 100 Bitcoins “regardless of price.”

    Bitcoin has reached a new historic peak after the radical change of the US government leader and also thanks to the interest rate cut facilitated by the Fed Reserve this week.

