Dogecoin's Billy Marcus and Elon Musk Take Relationship to New Level, Here's How

Committed followers of Elon Musk and one of Dogecoin's co-founders, Billy Marcus — known on Twitter as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, will notice a rare connection between the two tech gurus. Besides both having a common interest in Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin, both seem to align in their views of Twitter as a platform to amplify creativity.

In a rare move considered as a vote of confidence, Shibetoshi posted a screenshot that shows Elon Musk has subscribed to him, amplifying one of Twitter's features that is yet to fully go mainstream. In a move to lend more clarity to the subscription, Elon Musk commented, saying Twitter is "firing up creator subscriptions bigtime!" and that the new boost "Works for longform text, pics or video."

We’re firing up creator subscriptions bigtime! Works for longform text, pics or video. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2023

Social media content creation is a big deal nowadays, and with Twitter being one of the mainstream micro-messaging platforms with the most influencers, the subscription service will amplify both the revenue generation for the company and bringing additional value to influencers.

Shibetoshi has more than 2.1 million followers on Twitter alone, and considering his position in the industry, a subscription from Elon Musk can stir additional followers for the tech guru.

Binding mutual connection

On today's Twitter, there is hardly a user that utilizes the platform more than Elon Musk himself. The connection between him and Billy Marcus is often showcased with meme posting, sharing similar content about new technology — most recently Neuralink — as well as some hilarious sarcasm about Dogecoin.

With the subscription service, the connection is happening in a way that exclusive content can be shared with other dedicated followers that appreciate what flows from both mega Twitter users.

A major fear, however, is for content relating to Dogecoin not to be limited to only those who subscribe to both individuals.