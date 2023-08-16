Elon Musk Mentions Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin in Exciting Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk made an interesting mention of Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin in a new tweet.



Reacting to the Ethereum founder's recent take on Community Notes, the Tesla CEO commended the profound analysis provided by Vitalik Buterin on the said topic.

"Great analysis of Community Notes by Vitalik Buterin," Musk stated in a tweet.

In a lengthy blog post released today, Buterin endorsed X's "Community Notes" feature, emphasizing its relevance and relationship with "crypto values."

The ETH creator pointed out that Community Notes, as a fact-checking tool that occasionally inserts context notes, might be the closest thing to an instantiation of "crypto values" in the mainstream world. This attracted the attention of Elon Musk.

The crypto community, as usual, reacted to Musk's tweet, tagging the ETH creator. A Twitter user interpreted this to suggest that Musk is bullish on ETH. In a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk followed Ethereum developer Vitalik Buterin on Twitter in June.

Twitter has seen dramatic events unfold in recent months, but amid this, Community Notes emerged as a generally respected tool, attempting to combat disinformation by providing context and facts to messages.

Elon Musk, in particular, has paid keen attention to this Twitter feature. As reported, Elon Musk thanked Japanese contributors for their efforts in providing community notes in Japanese, which attracted a comment from Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama.

Twitter was rebranded to X in July, marking the start of billionaire Elon Musk's vision to transform it into "the everything app."

Long before Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of Twitter last year, he talked about creating an all-encompassing service called "X." In typical Musk fashion, the concept was expansive and amorphous.