Advertisement
AD

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Warns of Global Economic Depression

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Best-selling writer Robert Kiyosaki outlines Bitcoin and BTC ETF as lifeline during economic turbulence
Wed, 11/29/2023 - 08:42
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Warns of Global Economic Depression
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Renowned author Robert Kiyosaki, famed for his bestseller "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has issued a dire warning of a looming global economic depression. Kiyosaki's latest post unveils an interesting economic metric — the Cardboard Box Index — which he claims is crashing, signaling a worrisome downturn in consumer goods production.

Advertisement

This unconventional index is utilized by some investors to forecast future manufacturing trends based on the production of cardboard boxes commonly used in packaging and shipping.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Big Economic Crisis Coming Over 'Fake USD' Printing

While experts caution against relying solely on the Cardboard Box Index due to its inherent volatility, they acknowledge its potential when used in conjunction with other indicators. Kiyosaki's emphasis on this index underscores his concern over a possible slowdown in manufacturing, prompting him to advise followers to take immediate action.

On-trend

As usual, Kiyosaki suggests alternative havens for wealth amid the economic turmoil. Beyond his customary endorsement of gold and silver, he advocates for BTC and highlights the potential approval of Bitcoin Spot ETFs

Notably, no such ETF applications have been approved to date, but market participants anticipate BlackRock and Grayscale applications gaining approval, possibly by January 2024.

However, Kiyosaki faces dissent from some followers advising against ETFs. Opponents argue in favor of acquiring Bitcoin and safeguarding it in cold storage as a more secure strategy.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reclaims $38,000 as SEC Delays Spot ETF Decision

As the world watches for signals of economic stability or further turbulence, Kiyosaki's warning gives his followers a sense of urgency.

The intersection of a unique economic metric and unconventional financial advice makes the renowned author's latest proclamation a captivating narrative in the broader context of global economic concerns.

#Bitcoin #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image SEI Records Jaw-Dropping 35% Surge, Where Is Price Heading?
2023/11/29 09:43
SEI Records Jaw-Dropping 35% Surge, Where Is Price Heading?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Legendary Trader John Bollinger Claims Litecoin (LTC) Is Falling Short Compared to Bitcoin (BTC)
2023/11/29 09:43
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Claims Litecoin (LTC) Is Falling Short Compared to Bitcoin (BTC)
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Dogecoin’s Moon Mission DOGE-1 Gets NTIA Approval
2023/11/29 09:43
Dogecoin’s Moon Mission DOGE-1 Gets NTIA Approval
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular

SEI Records Jaw-Dropping 35% Surge, Where Is Price Heading?
SEI Records Jaw-Dropping 35% Surge, Where Is Price Heading?
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Warns of Global Economic Depression
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Warns of Global Economic Depression
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Claims Litecoin (LTC) Is Falling Short Compared to Bitcoin (BTC)
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Claims Litecoin (LTC) Is Falling Short Compared to Bitcoin (BTC)
Dogecoin’s Moon Mission DOGE-1 Gets NTIA Approval
Dogecoin’s Moon Mission DOGE-1 Gets NTIA Approval
Terra Classic (LUNC) Surges: Flash in Pan or Start of Steady Climb?
Terra Classic (LUNC) Surges: Flash in Pan or Start of Steady Climb?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reclaims $38,000 as SEC Delays Spot ETF Decision
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reclaims $38,000 as SEC Delays Spot ETF Decision
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 28
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 28
SOL, SHIB, XLM, and Other Tokens Now Supported by This AI-Driven Wallet
SOL, SHIB, XLM, and Other Tokens Now Supported by This AI-Driven Wallet
Binance's New CEO Meets Khabib and Ronaldo, Major XRP Dev Hints at Mastercard Integration in Wallet Upgrade, This December Might Be Bullish for BTC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Binance's New CEO Meets Khabib and Ronaldo, Major XRP Dev Hints at Mastercard Integration in Wallet Upgrade, This December Might Be Bullish for BTC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shibarium Faces Moment of Truth in This Key Metric
Shibarium Faces Moment of Truth in This Key Metric
Show all
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD