    Dogecoin Community Reacts as Robinhood Eulogizes Kabosu

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Robinhood's acknowledgment of Kabosu's passing is significant
    Sat, 25/05/2024 - 18:10
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The Dogecoin community is enveloped in a somber mood as they bid farewell to Kabosu, the Shiba Inu who became the face of the beloved "Doge" meme.

    The news of Kabosu's passing was met with an outpouring of tributes, with Robinhood, a popular stock brokerage app, joining in to post a tribute to the canine icon.

    The Robinhood official X account posted the message "RIP 2005-2024" to express condolences for the lovable canine that had captured the hearts of millions worldwide.

    Kabosu, who died at the age of 18, was not just a pet. Her quizzical expression captured in a photograph became a viral sensation, leading to the creation of countless memes and eventually inspiring the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Her image, synonymous with humor and positivity, brought joy to millions around the world and became a symbol of the playful spirit of the internet age.

    The Dogecoin community, affectionately known as "Shibes," also paid their respects to Kabosu, in noteworthy tributes. Social media platforms were flooded with messages of condolence, with many commenting that Kabosu's memory will live on.

    Likewise, Dogecoin's price saw a rise in value, a seeming show of respect for Kabosu. Dogecoin previously rose as high as 6% before partially losing some of its gains to trade up 1.6% in the last 24 hours to $0.165.

    Reposting Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus alias Shibetoshi Nakamoto's eulogy on X, Robinhood reacted to Kabosu's death by posting "RIP 2005-2024" with a prayer emoticon. This message attracted the attention of Dogecoin community members who reacted to the post.

    Robinhood's acknowledgment of Kabosu's passing is significant, given the platform's role in facilitating Dogecoin trades that contributed to the cryptocurrency's mainstream popularity. The platform's tribute reflects the broader impact Kabosu had on the world of the internet and technology, transcending her origins as a meme to become a cultural icon.

