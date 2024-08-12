    Former Goldman Analyst Predicts at Least 25 Meme Coins in Top 100

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Meme could could dominate the top 100, according to a former Goldman analyst
    Mon, 12/08/2024 - 8:28
    Former Goldman Analyst Predicts at Least 25 Meme Coins in Top 100
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Former Goldman Sachs analyst Murad Mahmudov has predicted that more than 25 meme coins will make it to the list of the top 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. 

    Presently, there are seven meme cryptocurrencies in the top 100, according to data provided by CoinGecko.  

    Dogecoin (DOGE), of course, is the biggest meme cryptocurrency by market cap. The OG Bitcoin copy gained prominence all the way back in 2013 and then exploded in popularity back in 2021 due to endorsements from various celebrities, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Despite the fact that DOGE is still far from its 2021 peak, the cryptocurrency is still valued at $14 billion, which allows it to comfortably remain among the top crypto market players. 

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second-biggest meme coin, which is currently valued at $7.9 billion. The main Dogecoin rival, which attracted plenty of media attention in late 2021 by briefly surpassing the main dog on the block after a monstrous rally, is currently in 15th place by market cap. Its price action has been somehow stagnant over the past two years, but it remains among the biggest cryptocurrencies. 

    Pepe (PEPE), a memecoin upstart that aims to challenge DOGE and SHIB, is in 27th place. Solana-based canine meme coin dogwifhat (WIF) is in 51st after stealing the spotlight earlier this year with its massive price gains. 

    Bonk (BONK), Floki (FLOKI), and Brett (BRETT) are also in the top 100. BRETT is the meme cryptocurrency from the list whose market capitalization is below the coveted $1 billion mark. 

    Other contenders? 

    There are other meme coins that could be on the cusp of entering the top 100. These include Popcat (POPCAT), BOOK OF MEME (BOME), and Mog Coin (MOG). 

