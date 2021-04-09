Elon Musk Bitcoin Scam Being Promoted by Popular QAnon Telegram Channel

A major QAnon channel on encrypted messaging app Telegram has been rebranded to push an Elon Musk Bitcoin scam, according to political analyst Arieh Kovler.



In his Twitter thread, Kovler shares a screenshot that shows multiple messages promoting an advance fee scam: people are asked to send a certain amount of Bitcoin to an address that purportedly belongs to the Tesla CEO in order to receive more. Of course, they will never see their money again.

Image by @ariehkovler

The channel—which was previously called "Great Awakening"—boasts 125,000 subscribers, many of whom have already parted ways with their coins. Over $16,500 worth of BTC has already been sent to the fraudulent address.

A systematic scammer

Crypto Twitter has been teeming with Elon Musk cryptocurrency scams for years, with verified accounts being hacked to promote them.



Back in July, a Florida teenager managed to hijack the accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian to advertise a fraudulent Bitcoin giveaway. As reported by U.Today, he was recently sentenced to three years in prison.



However, the Telegram Bitcoin scam is actually run by a person who, according to Kovler, was never a QAnon believer. Instead, he or she used the fringe ideology simply to gain a following. After the proponents of Q got de-platformed by social media, apps like Telegram become their new home.

The scammer also has another group that is asking for donations to "fight the Deep State."