Elon Musk Being Pushed to Crypto Adoption By Community As X Hits Crucial ATH

Elon Musk, a tech centibillionaire, chief executive at Tesla and the owner of the X platform (formerly known as Twitter), has addresses his multi-hundred-million audience on X to reveal that the one crucial metric on this app has soared to an all-time high not seen since the foundation of Twitter.

The cryptocurrency community began to nudge him saying that it is high time to make a crypto integration on X.

X traffic hits terrific ATH

Musk has made a proud announcement that his recent brainchild (converted from Twitter into X on the way to becoming the “everything app”) has reached a new all-time high in organic traffic. This metric shows the highest peak over the last 12 years with a big gap between the previous historic peak.

No better time to launch an X crypto integration eh? 🤔 💜 — Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) April 3, 2024

According to the screener published by Musk, the organic traffic on X has reached a massive 3.3 billion compared to 834.2 million seen after January 2022 when the platform was still called Twitter and was focused on micro-blogging. A considerable growth of organic traffic can be seen on the screenshot starting from approximately 2023 – the year when it was transitioned to Elon Musk’s management after a $44 billion takeover deal.

Community urges Musk to integrate crypto

The cryptocurrency community decided to take this opportunity to again urge Musk (who is a big Dogecoin fan) that this could be a perfect moment to integrate cryptocurrency payments on the platform.

One of those accounts was the official Kraken exchange handle but there were many others too.

The community believes that if Musk does decide to integrate a cryptocurrency, it will be the original meme coin DOGE publicly and widely supported by Musk. In the past, before the pandemic hit the world, Musk’s tweets used to have a rather big impact on Dogecoin, often pushing the price way up. In 2021, the billionaire endorsed DOGE during his debut at the Saturday Night Live show and also in his tweet prior to that, where Musk referred to himself as “The DogeFather.”

In May 2021, Dogecoin soared to an all-time high of $0.7376. Currently, the meme coin is changing hands at $0.1815 – that is 75.5% below its historic price peak.