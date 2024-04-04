Advertisement
AD

    Elon Musk Being Pushed to Crypto Adoption By Community As X Hits Crucial ATH

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    The cryptocurrency community has doubled down on pushing Elon Musk to a crypto integration on the X social media giant app
    Thu, 4/04/2024 - 10:57
    Elon Musk Being Pushed to Crypto Adoption By Community As X Hits Crucial ATH
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Elon Musk, a tech centibillionaire, chief executive at Tesla and the owner of the X platform (formerly known as Twitter), has addresses his multi-hundred-million audience on X to reveal that the one crucial metric on this app has soared to an all-time high not seen since the foundation of Twitter.

    The cryptocurrency community began to nudge him saying that it is high time to make a crypto integration on X.

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: I’m Saving Bitcoin – Inflation Is Winning

    X traffic hits terrific ATH

    Musk has made a proud announcement that his recent brainchild (converted from Twitter into X on the way to becoming the “everything app”) has reached a new all-time high in organic traffic. This metric shows the highest peak over the last 12 years with a big gap between the previous historic peak.

    According to the screener published by Musk, the organic traffic on X has reached a massive 3.3 billion compared to 834.2 million seen after January 2022 when the platform was still called Twitter and was focused on micro-blogging. A considerable growth of organic traffic can be seen on the screenshot starting from approximately 2023 – the year when it was transitioned to Elon Musk’s management after a $44 billion takeover deal.

    Related
    Elon Musk Makes Surprising Cardano (ADA) Move, But There's Big Catch

    Community urges Musk to integrate crypto

    The cryptocurrency community decided to take this opportunity to again urge Musk (who is a big Dogecoin fan) that this could be a perfect moment to integrate cryptocurrency payments on the platform.

    One of those accounts was the official Kraken exchange handle but there were many others too.

    The community believes that if Musk does decide to integrate a cryptocurrency, it will be the original meme coin DOGE publicly and widely supported by Musk. In the past, before the pandemic hit the world, Musk’s tweets used to have a rather big impact on Dogecoin, often pushing the price way up. In 2021, the billionaire endorsed DOGE during his debut at the Saturday Night Live show and also in his tweet prior to that, where Musk referred to himself as “The DogeFather.”

    In May 2021, Dogecoin soared to an all-time high of $0.7376. Currently, the meme coin is changing hands at $0.1815 – that is 75.5% below its historic price peak.

    #Elon Musk #Twitter #Dogecoin #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Could Be on Verge of Hitting $112,000 and Even Higher
    2024/04/04 10:53
    Bitcoin (BTC) Could Be on Verge of Hitting $112,000 and Even Higher
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Michael Saylor and Peter Schiff Engage in Intense Debate on Satoshi
    2024/04/04 10:53
    Michael Saylor and Peter Schiff Engage in Intense Debate on Satoshi
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: I’m Saving Bitcoin – Inflation Is Winning
    2024/04/04 10:53
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: I’m Saving Bitcoin – Inflation Is Winning
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Cirus Micro-Cap Unveils Stage 2 Milestones, Poised for Explosive Growth in Web 3.0 Era
    Phoenix App Revolutionizes Passive Income Opportunities in Decentralized Finance
    EigenLayer on Bitcoin, StakeLayer Announced The Pre-Sale Distribution
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Elon Musk Being Pushed to Crypto Adoption By Community As X Hits Crucial ATH
    Bitcoin (BTC) Could Be on Verge of Hitting $112,000 and Even Higher
    Michael Saylor and Peter Schiff Engage in Intense Debate on Satoshi
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD