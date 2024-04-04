Advertisement
AD

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: I’m Saving Bitcoin – Inflation Is Winning

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Robert Kiyosaki warns about inflation non-stop growth, highlights the importance of Bitcoin at this particular time
    Thu, 4/04/2024 - 9:40
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: I’m Saving Bitcoin – Inflation Is Winning
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, a popular expert in finance management and the author of the classic book on financial literacy “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has sent another important message to his audience on the X social media app.

    Kiyosaki has highlighted the importance of Bitcoin after the recent announcement made by the US Fed Reserve.

    "Inflation is winning," Fed chairman admits

    In his tweet, Kiyosaki referred to the recent statement made by the head of US Fed Reserve Jerome Powell. According to him, inflation continues and rather that going down and remains high, having a negative impact on the US economy. The promises about the inflation being transitory are no longer valid, Kiyosaki stressed.

    The financial expert believes that the majority of people are not aware what this statement made by Powell means to them, their families and for the global economy. The layman’s explanation for this given by Kiyosaki sounds like “we’re screwed.”

    Kiyosaki has cited his “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book that was published 27 years ago and remains popular now that “savers are losers”, adding in his tweet that since 1913 the US dollar has lost 95% of its purchasing power – this is the year when the Fed Reserve was formed.

    Kiyosaki saves up Bitcoin

    Robert Kiyosaki tweeted that in light of the aforementioned Powell-made statement, he feels it is especially important now to save “real gold, silver and Bitcoin” and this is what he has been doing: “I am a hard, real money, advocate, and I only save real gold, silver, and Bitcoin.”

    Issuing a call on his 2.1 million followers, Kiyosaki warns them: “Please wake up and take control of your money and your information.”

    Related
    Satoshi Nakamoto's GMX Email Hacked in 2014, Here's Crucial Thing Here: Report

    Kiyosaki's plan should Bitcoin crash to $200

    Earlier this week, Kiyosaki talked about the recent statements made by financial expert Harry Dent. The latter expects “the biggest “everything” crash” to hit the US economy soon with the S&P Index in particular to crash 80% and Bitcoin collapse to $200 per coin.

    The biggest losers, he believes will be the baby boom generation with their real-estate property in danger of losing the most of their market value.

    Should Bitcoin crash, Kiyosaki says he will just buy as many as he can afford to meet that price collapse.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin #Federal Reserve
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image 'Cardano Always Wins': Charles Hoskison Shares Bullish Statement
    2024/04/04 09:36
    'Cardano Always Wins': Charles Hoskison Shares Bullish Statement
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rebound Attempt Just Suffered Another Blow
    2024/04/04 09:36
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rebound Attempt Just Suffered Another Blow
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Ancient Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Suddenly Wakes up After 10 Years
    2024/04/04 09:36
    Ancient Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Suddenly Wakes up After 10 Years
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Phoenix App Revolutionizes Passive Income Opportunities in Decentralized Finance
    EigenLayer on Bitcoin, StakeLayer Announced The Pre-Sale Distribution
    VGX Foundation, Gala Games, and Genopets Partner to Bring VGX Token Rewards to Genopets Players
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: I’m Saving Bitcoin – Inflation Is Winning
    'Cardano Always Wins': Charles Hoskison Shares Bullish Statement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rebound Attempt Just Suffered Another Blow
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD