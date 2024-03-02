Elon Musk and Sam Altman: Crypto Community Fails to Choose Sides

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Elon Musk, the iconic owner of the X app, shocked the broader tech world when he filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman. As both tech entrepreneurs hold a unique role in the crypto ecosystem, it has been a major hurdle for Web3 proponents to choose sides between the parties to support. To compound this, an old post was dug out by Sam Altman that appears to be changing narratives.

Advertisement

Love turns sour

The crux of the lawsuit hinges on allegations of betrayal of the founding tenets of the artificial intelligence (AI) giant OpenAI. Elon Musk claimed that though the organization was created as a not-for-profit organization, Sam Altman has turned it into a profit-maximizing venture.

The allegations extended to claims Altman was working to enrich Microsoft, whom the lawsuit claims has an observatory position on the OpenAI board. While Altman has not shed more light on these allegations, he referenced a post from back in 2019 where he spanked Elon Musk’s critics at the time.

In the post, Sam Altman said shorting Tesla was a mistake and that the best product would win in the end. Musk responded at the time, thanking Altman for his support, and the current twist has got members of the crypto ecosystem wondering where loyalty flew.

Flux Blockchain founder Daniel Keller waded into the trend, asking Sam Altman if the juice was “worth the squeeze?”

While it remains uncertain where the lawsuit will end judging by the current dynamics, market proponents have chosen to remain neutral for now.

AI tokens and Worldcoin impact

With the ongoing legal brawl, the impact on AI-based tokens remains a major concern for proponents. While the lawsuit announcement sparked a sharp 5% drop in the price of Worldcoin (WLD), the token has recovered and is now trading down by a negligible 0.05% in 24 hours to $7.71.

Other AI protocols like Fetch.ai (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX) are up 1.1% and 2.46% in 24 hours to $1.63 and $0.8707, underscoring relative stability that reflects the market’s neutral position in the lawsuit.