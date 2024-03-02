Advertisement
AD

Elon Musk and Sam Altman: Crypto Community Fails to Choose Sides

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Crypto community have chosen not to take sides in current Elon Musk and OpenAI lawsuit
Sat, 2/03/2024 - 11:20
Elon Musk and Sam Altman: Crypto Community Fails to Choose Sides
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Elon Musk, the iconic owner of the X app, shocked the broader tech world when he filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman. As both tech entrepreneurs hold a unique role in the crypto ecosystem, it has been a major hurdle for Web3 proponents to choose sides between the parties to support. To compound this, an old post was dug out by Sam Altman that appears to be changing narratives.

Advertisement

Related
Elon Musk Sues Sam Altman Over OpenAI 'Betrayal,' How Will AI Crypto React?

Love turns sour

The crux of the lawsuit hinges on allegations of betrayal of the founding tenets of the artificial intelligence (AI) giant OpenAI. Elon Musk claimed that though the organization was created as a not-for-profit organization, Sam Altman has turned it into a profit-maximizing venture.

The allegations extended to claims Altman was working to enrich Microsoft, whom the lawsuit claims has an observatory position on the OpenAI board. While Altman has not shed more light on these allegations, he referenced a post from back in 2019 where he spanked Elon Musk’s critics at the time.

In the post, Sam Altman said shorting Tesla was a mistake and that the best product would win in the end. Musk responded at the time, thanking Altman for his support, and the current twist has got members of the crypto ecosystem wondering where loyalty flew.

Flux Blockchain founder Daniel Keller waded into the trend, asking Sam Altman if the juice was “worth the squeeze?”

While it remains uncertain where the lawsuit will end judging by the current dynamics, market proponents have chosen to remain neutral for now.

Related
Up to 200% on Crypto AI Tokens: Top Performing AI Assets on Market Today

AI tokens and Worldcoin impact

With the ongoing legal brawl, the impact on AI-based tokens remains a major concern for proponents. While the lawsuit announcement sparked a sharp 5% drop in the price of Worldcoin (WLD), the token has recovered and is now trading down by a negligible 0.05% in 24 hours to $7.71.

Other AI protocols like Fetch.ai (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX) are up 1.1% and 2.46% in 24 hours to $1.63 and $0.8707, underscoring relative stability that reflects the market’s neutral position in the lawsuit.

#Elon Musk #OpenAI
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Issues Encouraging Call as Shiba Inu Soars 38% Today
2024/03/02 11:17
SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Issues Encouraging Call as Shiba Inu Soars 38% Today
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Dogecoin Founder Cites Historical DOGE Statement as Price Soars 18%
2024/03/02 11:17
Dogecoin Founder Cites Historical DOGE Statement as Price Soars 18%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Why Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Rallying So Massively? XRP to Regain $0.6 Threshold, Cardano (ADA) New Yearly High Secured
2024/03/02 11:17
Why Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Rallying So Massively? XRP to Regain $0.6 Threshold, Cardano (ADA) New Yearly High Secured
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Laxmi M - Presenting A Decentralized Spiritual Ecosystem
Karma3 Labs Raises a $4.5M Seed Round Led By Galaxy and IDEO CoLab to Build OpenRank, a Decentralized Reputation Protocol
Ondo USDY Treasuries Token Now Available on Sui
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Elon Musk and Sam Altman: Crypto Community Fails to Choose Sides
SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Issues Encouraging Call as Shiba Inu Soars 38% Today
Dogecoin Founder Cites Historical DOGE Statement as Price Soars 18%
Show all