Advertisement
AD

AGIX Breaks Records: Cardano's AI Star Hits All-Time Highs

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
AGIX, primary token of SingularityNET, is garnering attention on Cardano blockchain, highlighting advancements in AI-focused cryptocurrencies
Fri, 23/02/2024 - 9:45
AGIX Breaks Records: Cardano's AI Star Hits All-Time Highs
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

SingularityNET's native token, AGIX, has recently witnessed a notable surge in on-chain activity, reflecting a significant milestone in its journey within the crypto market. According to data provided by Santiment, AGIX's market capitalization has more than doubled over the past week, indicating a substantial increase in investor interest and confidence.

Advertisement

Related
Up to 200% on Crypto AI Tokens: Top Performing AI Assets on Market Today

This surge in AGIX's performance aligns with the growing enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) within the cryptocurrency sector. Recent advancements in AI technologies, such as OpenAI's Sora video generator and Nvidia's robust financial results, have contributed to a general uptick in the value of cryptocurrencies associated with the AI narrative. 

AGIX's price has risen by over 137% in the last two weeks, climbing from $0.298 to $0.7, underscoring its growing significance within the AI ecosystem.

""
ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

The current surge in AGIX's value echoes its previous exponential growth observed in early 2023, when the token experienced a remarkable 1,400% increase in value.

""
Source: Santiment

Moreover, AGIX has demonstrated a surge in on-chain volume, with daily whale transactions exceeding $1 million in value. Additionally, there has been a notable increase in the number of holders, with a record-breaking 93,600 non-zero coin wallets.

Cardano and AI

Interestingly, AGIX, along with SingularityNET as a whole, represents a crypto start-up that has strategically selected Cardano as its platform. Moreover, the team is actively engaged in enhancing the interoperability of this renowned blockchain, frequently spearheading initiatives geared toward facilitating the collaborative utilization of ADA and ETH.

Related
'ChatGPT Is Going Insane': Cardano Creator Delivers Ominous AI Commentary

As AGIX continues to gain traction, social discussions surrounding the token have intensified, reflecting increased community engagement and interest. With AGIX poised to take part in the AI revolution, the future looks promising for decentralized AI-driven technologies.

#Cardano #Cardano News #SingularityNET #AGIX
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer Suggests Bitcoin to Reach $6 Trillion in Cap
2024/02/23 09:42
Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer Suggests Bitcoin to Reach $6 Trillion in Cap
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Takes Dig at Bitcoin Maxis
2024/02/23 09:42
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Takes Dig at Bitcoin Maxis
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Kraken Cites Ripple Case in Its Response to SEC
2024/02/23 09:42
Kraken Cites Ripple Case in Its Response to SEC
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Breaking Records: UXLINK Attracts 978,000 New Web3 Wallet Registration with $78,000,000 Deposit asset from February 01 to February 22, 2024
What To Expect from The Bitcoin Halving in April 2024
Testnet Launch for dWallet Network - Composable Modular Signature Network
ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

AGIX Breaks Records: Cardano's AI Star Hits All-Time Highs
Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer Suggests Bitcoin to Reach $6 Trillion in Cap
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Takes Dig at Bitcoin Maxis
Show all