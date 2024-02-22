Advertisement
Up to 200% on Crypto AI Tokens: Top Performing AI Assets on Market Today

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Crypto and AI combination makes comeback on market with up to 200% growth in last 24 hours
Thu, 22/02/2024 - 8:38
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain has created a fervent market segment in the crypto sphere, with AI and Big Data projects showcasing impressive growth

In the last week, remarkable upticks have been observed in specific crypto AI tokens. AGI has led the charge with a 182% increase, followed closely by ALI, which climbed by 138%. Not to be outdone, AGIX also showed a formidable 122% rise. Such a rapid surge of AI tokens that has been seen around the market for a respectable amount of time will most likely lead to a surge of new AI-related assets.

Assets with smaller market capitalizations have not been left behind, experiencing substantial growth and reflecting the broad-based enthusiasm for AI within the crypto community. This widespread growth in digital assets dedicated to AI and Big Data initiatives could be a sign of the market responding to the integration of advanced technology with decentralized platforms.

Interestingly, industry leader Nvidia, a company synonymous with AI advancements and critical to the technology's infrastructure, has posted a promising 9% increase in after-hours trading. This uptick in Nvidia’s stock is indicative of the overall momentum in the AI industry, which, in turn, has bolstered the value of related digital assets.

This collective surge is not isolated to a few tokens but is a trend that is reinforcing the entire AI digital asset class. Santiment's data suggests that a variety of assets have benefited from the market's growing interest in AI and Big Data. With the tech industry's pivot toward integrating AI in multiple facets, from cloud computing to entertainment, crypto tokens in this space are gaining unprecedented attention.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

