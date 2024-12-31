Elon Musk Adopts New X Name and PEPE-Themed Avatar, Setting Community Abuzz

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tech entrepreneur and centibillionaire Elon Musk has triggered crypto community’s excitement by changing his X name and avatar. The community of meme coin PEPE was particularly surprised and excited.

Reaction of the crypto industry followed immediately by launching a new meme coin.

Elon Musk reveals X name and avatar change

Today, tech mogul Elon Musk came up with a big surprise for the X community and particularly for crypto fans as he changed his X name to “Kekius Maximus” and put up an avatar with a popular meme Pepe the Frog which inspired the PEPE cryptocurrency in April last year.

This is not the first time this month that Musk has posted a PEPE-themed character on his X page. On December 10, he retweeted a Grok-made image of “Kekius Maximus” from another X account, with his comment.

“Kekius Maximus” was Pepe the Frog dressed as a Roman general standing in the middle of the Coliseum area – a likely reference to the Ridley Scott Gladiator-2 movie released in cinemas around the world in November.

Elon Musk’s tweet refers to the online game Path of Exile, where reaching level 80 is a significant milestone in the game’s progression system.

Kekius Maximus will soon reach level 80 in hardcore PoE pic.twitter.com/Cg5ttuqjvX — Kekius Maximus (@elonmusk) December 31, 2024

Community reacts to Musk’s move, PEPE 12% up

The crypto community also eagerly responded to Musk’s tweet, sharing their enthusiasm regarding the Pepe the Frog meme and the meme coin. This time, many mentioned the coin’s ticker $PEPE in the comments to Musk’s post. However, the biggest surprise came not from the published image but from the tech entrepreneur changing his name to that.

However, Musk will most probably put his real name back in a short while. He is known to have made changed to his avatars in the past already. In 2023, he even briefly changed Twitter’s blue bird logo to a DOGE mascot when he acquired the social media platform for $44 billion and then rebranded it to X soon after. That brief manoeuvrer drove the Dogecoin price up by a significant value.

According to the CoinGecko scale, crypto enthusiasts who carefully monitor new trends in the cryptocurrency market have already launched a coin named “Kekius Maximus” (KEKIUS).

PEPE coin’s price has jumped 12% in the past two hours.