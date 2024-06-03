Advertisement
    Edward Snowden Delivers Iconic Bitcoin Line as Berkshire Hathaway Falls 99.97%

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Edward Snowden delivers iconic Bitcoin line as Berkshire Hathaway of Warren Buffet suddenly falls 99.97%
    Mon, 3/06/2024 - 16:23
    Edward Snowden Delivers Iconic Bitcoin Line as Berkshire Hathaway Falls 99.97%
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A technical malfunction at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday caused a temporary disruption in trading, leading to a significant drop in the A-class shares of Berkshire Hathaway, the investment conglomerate chaired by Warren Buffett. The glitch, which prompted trading halts and sparked an investigation by the NYSE, attracted the attention of the cryptocurrency community.

    This caused a particularly funny reaction in the crypto community. So many crypto enthusiasts reminded Warren Buffett of his criticism of the main cryptocurrency. In particular, the famous investor called Bitcoin a “gambling asset” that is worthless. Many noted that, unlike Berkshire Hathaway stock, the cryptocurrency had never experienced such an epic drop.

    Notably, Edward Snowden, known for his role in disclosures of top-secret intelligence information, joined the party, simply stating, "Bitcoin fixes this."

    While Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett are watching their shares halt trading and the crypto community is collectively poking fun at them, the price of BTC continues to take investors on a roller coaster ride. 

    ""
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Thus, today, the main cryptocurrency managed to grow by 3.75% to above $70,000 BTC, and then sharply collapsed by more than 2.5%, stopping at the level of $68,500. Currently, Bitcoin is trading at approximately $69,200, triggering a mix of fear and greed among investors.

    For now, all eyes are on Bitcoin as it navigates the currents of market sentiment, leaving investors to ponder the age-old question: who will emerge victorious in this game?

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Popular articles

    Edward Snowden Delivers Iconic Bitcoin Line as Berkshire Hathaway Falls 99.97%
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for June 3
    Toncoin (TON) Whale Activity Skyrockets 237% Ahead of Price Move
