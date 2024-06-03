Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $70K. Here's Why

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Will the latest data prompt the Fed to cut rates at a faster pace?
    Mon, 3/06/2024 - 14:47
    Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $70K. Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Bitcoin (BTC) price briefly reclaimed the $70,000 level following the release of the latest US macro data. 

    Advertisement

    This came after business activity in the US manufacturing sector unexpectedly slowed down in May. The ISM Manufacturing PMI experienced a decline to 48.7 compared to 49.2 that was recorded during the previous month. 

    According to analyst Matt Weller, this could be another sign that the US economy could be experiencing downshifting in the second quarter. 

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk's Sudden AI Meme Tweet Triggers Crypto Community
    Elon Musk's Sudden AI Meme Tweet Triggers Crypto Community
    Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $70K. Here's Why
    TON Blockchain's NOT Coin Surges 400% In Last 7 Days: What's Happening?
    'Rigged Casino with Dumb People': Dogecoin Creator Slams Crypto

    The drop in the #ISM manufacturing index in May adds to the sense that the economy is losing momentum .. driven by the new orders index falling to a 12-month low.

    Related
    Mon, 06/03/2024 - 13:35
    Dogecoin Whales Are Disappearing? What's Happening With DOGE
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    London-based research provider Capital Economics has also noted that the US economy is likely losing momentum. "The drop in the #ISM manufacturing index in May adds to the sense that the economy is losing momentum .. driven by the new orders index falling to a 12-month low," it said. 

    The recent macro data might prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to speed up the pace of rate cuts. 

    In the meantime, West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil (WTI) futures have now dropped to $75, the lowest level since Feb. 6. 

    A short-lived bounce? 

    After briefly regaining the $70,000, Bitcoin has pared some recent gains. This might be due to renewed selling pressure. 

    Related
    Mon, 06/03/2024 - 12:33
    Bitcoin May Skyrocket Once It Completes This Bullish Maneuver: Analyst
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    According to blockchain sleuth Lookonchain, four miners' addresses that had been dormant for over a decade transferred $7 million out shortly after the flagship cryptocurrency surpassed the much-coveted $70,000 level. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Elon Musk's Sudden AI Meme Tweet Triggers Crypto Community
    Jun 03, 2024 - 14:54
    Elon Musk's Sudden AI Meme Tweet Triggers Crypto Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image 'There's Enough Money': Cardano Creator Calms Down ADA Community
    Jun 03, 2024 - 14:54
    'There's Enough Money': Cardano Creator Calms Down ADA Community
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Solana's GameStop (GME) Meme Coin Skyrockets 300%, Here's Why
    Jun 03, 2024 - 14:54
    Solana's GameStop (GME) Meme Coin Skyrockets 300%, Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Celebrating Innovation and Collaboration: The 12th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Southern Africa Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024
    Shaping Tomorrow's Banking Landscape: Celebrating Innovation and Excellence at the 12th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Southern Africa Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024
    Unleash the Future of Digital Innovation: World Conference on Web 3.0 & IoT (Webs Week 2024)
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Elon Musk's Sudden AI Meme Tweet Triggers Crypto Community
    Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $70K. Here's Why
    'There's Enough Money': Cardano Creator Calms Down ADA Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD