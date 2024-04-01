EasyMM: Five Years of Market Makers' Evolution

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Over the past five years, the cryptocurrency market-making industry has undergone significant transformations, reflecting the dynamic nature of the crypto landscape. Let's take a journey through its evolution.

From inception of Bitcoin (BTC) to 2018 Blockchain Winter: Rise and rise of crypto market makers

Back in 2009-2012, the market making scene on the cryptomarket was pretty raw and uncharted. With the birth of Bitcoin came the birth of the first crypto exchanges and market makers. These were the early adopters, the pioneers — individuals and small teams dipping their toes into this exciting new world. Crypto market-making solutions were mostly semi-automatic and unstable, with liquidity provision being severely limited.

Fast forward to 2013-2017, and things were ramping up. As the crypto market matured, so did the players within it. Enter the era of professional market makers. Companies like Cumberland Mining, Jump Trading and DRW Trading stepped onto the scene, offering specialized services and bringing a new level of sophistication to the table. The first crypto focused market makers helped grow the capitalization and 24-hour trading volume for multiple tokens. As time passed, these firms became not just about market making; they were offering a whole suite of services, from arbitrage to asset management.

Then came the crash of 2018 — a seismic event that rocked the crypto world to its core. Many exchanges and market makers fell by the wayside, unable to weather the storm. But from the ashes emerged a more resilient, more adaptable breed of market makers. They took the best from previous solutions, introduced new features and came back stronger.

In 2021-2023, working with market makers became an inevitable part of economic strategy for every early-stage product on the crypto market. MM’s help attract initial traders and make assets more appealing, driving the demand. Market makers are responsible for billions in daily trading volume and many successful token launches heavily depended on good MM strategies. Today, besides scaling in terms of trading volume and liquidity, market makers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, multi-function and customizable.

In 2024, the cryptomarket landscape looks vastly different. There are 2,4 million coins, thousands of trading platforms and regulated institutional products. The market has matured, with total capitalization reaching the $2,7 trillion mark. To maintain quality and surpass competition, market makers had to adapt , onboard new features and expand operations. Today MM’s are not just confined to centralized exchanges - they are operating on decentralized platforms and on over-the-counter markets. And it is not just the old guard anymore; traditional financial market makers are starting to take notice and expand to the cryptomarket, bringing their expertise and capital into the mix.

Market making will remain relevant in the coming years for several compelling reasons. First, as the cryptocurrency market continues to mature and attract more participants, the need for liquidity provision becomes increasingly critical. Market makers play a vital role in ensuring smooth and efficient trading by providing liquidity, which reduces price volatility and enhances market stability.

Second, the growing popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) underscores the importance of market makers in facilitating trading activities in these decentralized ecosystems. Market makers can bridge the gap between buyers and sellers, improving liquidity and enabling seamless trading experiences for users.

Third, as the regulatory landscape surrounding cryptocurrencies evolves, market makers will play a crucial role in ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. By implementing robust risk management practices and adhering to regulatory guidelines, market makers can help build trust and credibility within the industry, attracting more institutional investors and mainstream adoption.

Overall, market making will remain a fundamental aspect of the cryptocurrency market, providing essential liquidity, fostering market efficiency and supporting the continued growth and development of digital asset ecosystems.