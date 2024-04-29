Ethereum (ETH) Whale Triggers $38 Million Sell-Off: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent development that has sent ripples across the crypto market, a notable Ethereum (ETH) whale has reportedly initiated a sell-off of a significant amount of the digital asset, totaling a staggering $38 million. The event, highlighted by Lookonchain via X, sheds light on the intricate dynamics within the crypto space, particularly concerning market sentiment and the actions of influential investors.

According to the tweet by Lookonchain, the whale's decision to offload 11,892 ETH, equivalent to $38 million, onto the Binance exchange for sale, has sparked widespread attention and speculation. Notably, this move follows a series of trading activities by the whale, who had previously taken long positions on Ethereum futures. However, the recent deposit for sale marks a significant reversal in their trading strategy, suggesting a shift in sentiment or a reevaluation of market conditions.

After the price of $ETH dropped, the whale gave up on long $ETH and deposited all 11,892 $ETH($38M) to #Binance for sale, making ~$217K.



The tweet further elucidates the whale's trading history, revealing that since March 20, the individual had undertaken long positions on Ethereum futures on three separate occasions. However, two of these instances resulted in losses, amounting to a cumulative deficit of approximately $4.63 million. This sequence of events underscores the volatility inherent in cryptocurrency markets and the inherent risks associated with trading strategies, even for seasoned investors.

Ethereum price struggles continue

Meanwhile, the broader Ethereum market has been grappling with its own set of challenges. As of the latest data available, Ethereum is currently trading at $3,178, reflecting a decline of 3.86% over the past 24 hours. This downward movement in price underscores the prevailing bearish sentiment that has gripped the crypto landscape in recent sessions, with Ethereum mirroring the broader market trend.