    Tron's Justin Sun Breaks Silence on Latest Ethereum Bets

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Justin Sun clears up long-standing doubts on his Ethereum investments
    Tue, 30/04/2024 - 12:59
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Justin Sun, the founder of the Tron blockchain, has taken to the X platform to share insights into his perceived investments into Ethereum

    Justin Sun on restaking and staking services

    Justin Sun is one of the few crypto leaders whose addresses are publicly tracked. Over the past few months, a lot of whale transactions have been linked to him. Offering an insight into why the transactions occurred, he shared his take on the evolution of staking and restaking services in the crypto world.

    He noted that restaking and staking have recorded long-term development and have achieved substantial results. He believes that innovators or service providers catering to this specific niche will be spun off into independent brands and entities soon. 

    Justin Sun is optimistic that this spin-off will be so big that they can support and empower all blockchain protocols in the world. These restaking and staking ventures might also vie for investments from top international investment firms. The Tron founder predicted that earnings from these firms would play a huge role in supporting users, developers and the community.

    According to Sun, he is only an advisor to the staking business. He is pleased that observers should not tease him anymore with memes that he has acquired more Ethereum and gotten rich again. His take suggests his investments, as might be observed, are likely centered on achieving this restaking and staking growth.

    Blockchains and new use cases

    The crypto ecosystem is evolving at a very fast pace, with new use cases going live regularly. Liquid restaking is another new venture being championed by Ethereum innovators. While Ether.fi is leading in this niche, newer entrants like EigenLayer are beginning to ride the ultimately bullish sentiment for the products.

    With many projects like Shiba Inu looking for new avenues to return value to their users, a pivot to restaking may not be ruled out in the long term.

