Advertisement
AD

    $22 Million in XRP Bought on Binance by Enigmatic Whales: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Two sizeable XRP chunks have been bought on Binance and withdrawn by anonymous wallet owners
    Mon, 29/04/2024 - 14:43
    $22 Million in XRP Bought on Binance by Enigmatic Whales: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Prominent blockchain tracker Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transfers, spreads the word about two mysterious crypto whales that have pocketed 44 million XRP between the two of them.

    These transactions have taken place while the XRP price demonstrated a marginal decline of slightly less than 4%.

    Two anonymous whales withdrew 23,037,429 XRP and 20,980,252 XRP from the Binance exchange. These crypto lumps were evaluated at $11,550,284 and $10,603,607 at the time of these transfers.

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk's Tesla to Spend $10 Billion on AI Training This Year
    Elon Musk's Tesla to Spend $10 Billion on AI Training This Year
    Here’s How Many Hours Michael Saylor Spent Studying Bitcoin – Hold Tight
    Bitcoin ETFs Expected to Launch in Australia
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finished? Ethereum (ETH) About to Get Tested, Cardano (ADA) Finally Enters Uptrend

    Recent XRP withdrawals from Binance

    Binance has recently been seeing regular withdrawals of large XRP chunks made by anonymous whales; those transactions are always more or less similar in size to those mentioned above.

    Data from the Bithomp cryptocurrency explorer focused on XRP, however, has revealed some further details of these transactions. The data shared by it shows that the anonymous wallets are linked to Binance as well. Therefore, the recent series of multi-million XRP transfers seem to be nothing but internal XRP movements initiated by the world’s largest crypto trading platform.

    Related
    Elon Musk's Tesla to Spend $10 Billion on AI Training This Year

    30.5 million XRP headed for Bitstamp

    Whale Alert also reported that a hefty transaction carrying 30,350,000 XRP was made to large digital currency exchange Bitstamp. The transfer was made by an unknown wallet and was worth $15,920,021 in fiat at the time it was made.

    According to the aforementioned Bithomp analytics platform, the transaction was initiated by a wallet linked to Ripple Labs behemoth. Bitstamp is among many cryptocurrency exchanges that collaborate with Ripple on its global payments service, which was known as On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) until early fall last year.

    Now called Ripple Payments, it runs on RippleNet and leverages XRP for low-cost and fast-acting transactions via the above-mentioned cryptocurrency exchanges.

    #XRP Transfer #Binance #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Trust Wallet Temporarily Ousted From Google Play Store
    2024/04/29 14:39
    Trust Wallet Temporarily Ousted From Google Play Store
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets to Epic $13.84 Billion in Whale Activity
    2024/04/29 14:39
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets to Epic $13.84 Billion in Whale Activity
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Will Cardano (ADA) Recover Back to $0.5?
    2024/04/29 14:39
    Will Cardano (ADA) Recover Back to $0.5?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Simple Miner Offering Might Be Analyzed by Cryptocurrency Community Enthusiasts
    Color Protocol Partners with Pandora, Orbiter, and Scattering, Launches Airdrop Campaign
    So.Social: Creating a More Sovereign DAO
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $22 Million in XRP Bought on Binance by Enigmatic Whales: Details
    Trust Wallet Temporarily Ousted From Google Play Store
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets to Epic $13.84 Billion in Whale Activity
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD