Dymension Activates Upgrade Beyond, Introduces One-Stop Bridging Layer

Advertisement

Equipped with cutting-edge upgrade Beyond, Dymension unlocks the ability to build rollups on top of any blockchain, with no need to adjust the code of the underlying chain. Technically, Dymension acts as the validating bridge, facilitating deposits, securing withdrawals and resolving disputes based on the on-chain data from base chains.

Dymension launches major upgrade: What changes with Beyond?

According to the official statement by its team, Dymension, a new-gen protocol for rollups in various data-heavy use cases, just activated the massive upgrade, called Beyond. The upgrade allows the protocol to serve as a bridging and validation layer while deploying every rollup to every L1.

Introducing: The Beyond Release



Evolving Dymension into a Universal Settlement Layer



Full blog here: https://t.co/DzLSYd0o02 pic.twitter.com/ybv9nDPkU0 — Dymension (@dymension) April 28, 2025

The Beyond upgrade transforms Dymension into a universal settlement layer for rollups across the entire blockchain landscape.

Advertisement

Dymension Beyond creates a positive-sum economy where blockchains extend their capabilities through rollups, and every rollup deployed pushes Dymension further beyond:

Alongside consensus and execution, every monolithic blockchain also guarantee data availability, ensuring that transaction data is published, stored, and accessible. This makes all L1 blockchains inherently suited to serve as rollup-ready data layers with proven infrastructure, many of which offer abundant, underutilized blockspace.

For layer-1 blockchains like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Aptos (APT), it unlocks easy rollup deployment and drives greater value accrual, while offering developers a full suite of execution choices without being limited to a single architecture.

Developers can choose a base L1 according to ecosystem values, alignment and community support without being boxed by its native capabilities, virtual machine, fee structures or performance limits.

New opportunities for app-specific rollups

The new upgrade accomplishes sub-second block finality, making deposits, trades and interactions nearly instant. This leap transforms the network’s responsiveness, unlocking a user experience that rivals centralized platforms - but with full self-custody and real decentralization.

Combined with Quick Auth, users can now interact across Dymension without needing to sign every transaction, creating a frictionless, high-speed crypto experience.

Now, anyone can launch a rollup using Dymension’s stack, with tokens minted and tradable not only on Dymension but across the broader crypto landscape.

Most importantly, depositing tokens from any supported blockchain into a rollup becomes as simple as a single click.