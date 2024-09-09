    DWF Labs Becomes Official Partner for DMCC, Bybit Web3 Unleashed Hackathon

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    DWF Labs, global Web3 incubator and renowned market tmaking firm, confirmed as official Web3 Unleashed Hackathon partner
    Mon, 9/09/2024 - 16:02
    DWF Labs Becomes Official Partner for DMCC, Bybit Web3 Unleashed Hackathon
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Top-tier Web3 incubator DWF Labs has been confirmed as an official partner for DMCC x Bybit Web3 Unleashed, the blockchain hackathon dedicated to fostering innovation and addressing real-world challenges using decentralized technologies on a variety of networks.

    DWF Labs is backing DMCC and Bybit hackathon with $100,000 reward pool

    DWF Labs, one of the world's most influential market makers and VC firms, has announced its official commitment to DMCC x Bybit Web3 Unleashed Hackathon. The platform will support founders and applicants with a total of $100,000 in U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) equivalent.

    Open to Web3 developers, tech pioneers and investors, the Web3 Unleashed hackathon, titled “Innovating for a Better Tomorrow,” is open for applicants now.

    Advertisement

    Teams and projects have until Oct. 5 to submit their application in order to participate in the Web3 hackathon. The top 10 applicants will be selected to pitch their ideas at a five-star hotel in Dubai, providing a global stage to showcase their innovations.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor: MicroStrategy Beats Every Company in S&P 500 Using Bitcoin Strategy
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Big 'Money Lesson' from His Popular Book
    Tokyo Electric Power Subsidiary Now Mining Bitcoin
    XRP Enters Enormous Uptrend, Toncoin (TON) on Verge of $6 Recovery? This Ethereum (ETH) Move is Paramount

    Preliminary screening of hackathon applications will take place between Oct. 5 and 18 before the top 10 finalists are announced on Oct. 21. The live event will then take place at Dubai’s Uptown Tower on Nov. 20, followed by an afterparty.

    $20 million Cloudbreak Fund for Chinese Web3 founders up and running

    A prize pool worth 100,000 in USDT and services has been made available to the winning teams, who will also gain access to blockchain services from the likes of Hacken and Injective. Applicants are invited to submit proposals covering core Web3 verticals including AI, infrastructure, zero-knowledge proofs, digital identity and DePIN.

    At the grand event in Dubai, finalists will have an opportunity to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges, including representatives from DWF Labs, Bybit, DMCC Crypto Centre, Hacken, Injective, Meezan Ventures and so on. The event also provides a chance for teams to expand their network and learn from industry experts.

    In addition to providing early-stage capital for outstanding start-ups, DWF Labs supplies market making and OTC services to its partners. It further supports Web3 talent through sponsoring hackathons and funding grant programs that give fresh start-ups the opportunity to build out ideas that have the potential to reshape Web3. 

    DWF Labs operates a number of programs dedicated to nurturing early-stage projects, including a $20 million Cloudbreak Fund providing Chinese projects and founders with substantial investments and strategic resources.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 9, 2024 - 15:55
    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for September 9
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Sep 9, 2024 - 15:51
    Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Reactivated With Massive 9,985% Profit and Millions of USD
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    VOIP Finance Reports Jaw-Dropping MEXC Debut
    Transforming CX: Discover What’s Next at the World CX Summit and Awards
    Coinfest Asia 2024 Surpasses Records, Aims Higher for 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for September 9
    Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Reactivated With Massive 9,985% Profit and Millions of USD
    Shiba Inu Inflows Skyrocket 164% as SHIB Preps for Major Rally
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD