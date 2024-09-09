DWF Labs Becomes Official Partner for DMCC, Bybit Web3 Unleashed Hackathon

Advertisement

Top-tier Web3 incubator DWF Labs has been confirmed as an official partner for DMCC x Bybit Web3 Unleashed, the blockchain hackathon dedicated to fostering innovation and addressing real-world challenges using decentralized technologies on a variety of networks.

DWF Labs is backing DMCC and Bybit hackathon with $100,000 reward pool

DWF Labs, one of the world's most influential market makers and VC firms, has announced its official commitment to DMCC x Bybit Web3 Unleashed Hackathon. The platform will support founders and applicants with a total of $100,000 in U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) equivalent.

Open to Web3 developers, tech pioneers and investors, the Web3 Unleashed hackathon, titled “Innovating for a Better Tomorrow,” is open for applicants now.

Teams and projects have until Oct. 5 to submit their application in order to participate in the Web3 hackathon. The top 10 applicants will be selected to pitch their ideas at a five-star hotel in Dubai, providing a global stage to showcase their innovations.

Preliminary screening of hackathon applications will take place between Oct. 5 and 18 before the top 10 finalists are announced on Oct. 21. The live event will then take place at Dubai’s Uptown Tower on Nov. 20, followed by an afterparty.

$20 million Cloudbreak Fund for Chinese Web3 founders up and running

A prize pool worth 100,000 in USDT and services has been made available to the winning teams, who will also gain access to blockchain services from the likes of Hacken and Injective. Applicants are invited to submit proposals covering core Web3 verticals including AI, infrastructure, zero-knowledge proofs, digital identity and DePIN.

At the grand event in Dubai, finalists will have an opportunity to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges, including representatives from DWF Labs, Bybit, DMCC Crypto Centre, Hacken, Injective, Meezan Ventures and so on. The event also provides a chance for teams to expand their network and learn from industry experts.

In addition to providing early-stage capital for outstanding start-ups, DWF Labs supplies market making and OTC services to its partners. It further supports Web3 talent through sponsoring hackathons and funding grant programs that give fresh start-ups the opportunity to build out ideas that have the potential to reshape Web3.

DWF Labs operates a number of programs dedicated to nurturing early-stage projects, including a $20 million Cloudbreak Fund providing Chinese projects and founders with substantial investments and strategic resources.