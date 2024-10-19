Advertisement
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin briefly touched $69,000 before slightly retreating
    Sat, 19/10/2024 - 12:45
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens After 10 Years as BTC Briefly Touched $69,000
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to on-chain data, a long-dormant Bitcoin whale has reemerged just as Bitcoin (BTC) briefly touched the $69,000 mark.

    Blockchain data tracker Whale Alert reported that a Bitcoin wallet that had remained dormant for over 10 years has now been reactivated: "A dormant address containing 25 BTC worth $1,711,020 has just been activated after 10.8 years."

    This wallet, which held 25 BTC, was worth roughly $1.71 million at the time of activation. The wallet in question had not made any transactions since 2013 when Bitcoin was valued at a fraction of its current price. At the time, BTC was priced below $1,000, making this whale’s holdings valuable given Bitcoin's meteoric rise over the past decade.

    The timing of this whale's reactivation coincides with Bitcoin's brief surge to $69,000, a level last seen in July this year. While BTC couldn’t sustain the price and slightly pulled back, BTC remains higher daily, up 0.67% in the last 24 hours to $68,392.

    Bitcoin hits $69,000

    Bitcoin increased for the fourth time in five days, with speculators eyeing $70,000 once more amid rising demand for digital assets.

    The largest cryptocurrency briefly reached a high of $69,000 on Coinbase on Friday, exceeding a level recorded on Wednesday, which was also the highest since July 29. Bitcoin last traded for $70,000 on June 12.

    At the time of writing, BTC had marginally fallen to $68,399 after reaching highs of $68,689 during today's trade. Bloomberg reports that investors have added more than $1.8 billion this week to the dozen U.S. exchange-traded funds that hold Bitcoin. The investment products were initially approved in the United States in January.

    Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $73,797 in March after soaring for weeks on expectations that demand for ETFs would outstrip the number of tokens available for sale. The BTC price then fell by more than 30% by early August, before commencing on the present bull market run.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

