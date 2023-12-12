Dogecoin Whales Pump Holdings by 1.32 Billion Tokens as DOGE Prepares for Moon Trip

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a surprising turn of events, large holders of Dogecoin have significantly increased their positions, accumulating a staggering 1.32 billion DOGE over the past 24 hours, marking a remarkable surge of 77.7% from the previous day.

The on-chain data from IntoTheBlock reveals that these substantial inflows into the wallets of major players are equivalent to an impressive $126.72 million, signaling strong bullish sentiment.

It is worth noting that these statistics specifically consider addresses owning at least 0.1% of the total Dogecoin supply, emphasizing the considerable impact of these major players on the market.

While such inflows are typically accompanied by outflows, the outflow from these whale wallets is relatively modest, standing at 354.85 million tokens — more than three times less than the inflow during the same period.

The overall Large Holders Netflow for Dogecoin remains positive, reflecting a robust figure of 967.7 million DOGE.

This positive trend comes amid a correction in Dogecoin's price, which experienced a notable 10% dip from the opening amid a broader market downturn. However, the meme-inspired cryptocurrency managed to recover almost half of this decrease, a rebound attributed in part to the active participation of major players.

The intriguing question arises: Why are these whales accumulating Dogecoin aggressively? The answer may lie in the anticipation surrounding the Doge-1 lunar mission, scheduled for early 2024.

Recent regulatory approvals from the NTIA and the FCC, coupled with emerging details about the mission, have fueled optimism among investors. It appears that these major players are positioning themselves strategically, foreseeing potential gains as Dogecoin sets its sights on the moon.