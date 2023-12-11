Advertisement
Original U.Today article

DOGE and BNB Price Analysis for December 11

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoins have finished their midterm rise?
Mon, 12/11/2023 - 18:00
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The majority of the coins have entered a correction phase, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 5.2% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the resistance level of $0.10645. If today's bar closes below $0.10, the correction may continue to the $0.09 area shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.09515 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the only rising crypto from the top 10 list, going up by 1.28%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of BNB is more bullish than bearish; however, the price needs to be fixed above the $250 zone.

Only in that case is there a high possibility of seeing a further upward move.

BNB is trading at $244.1 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction #Dogecoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

