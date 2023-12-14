Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin Surges 8.32%, While DOGE Enters "Greed" Zone

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
The leading canine-themed cryptocurrency staged an impressive rise within the last 24 hours but investors turn “greedy”
Thu, 12/14/2023 - 12:45
Dogecoin Surges 8.32%, While DOGE Enters "Greed" Zone
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A recently published tweet shows that the Fear and Greed Index for the prominent meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin has entered the “Greed” zone.

Still, the original meme cryptocurrency price remains up and even demonstrated a substantial increase within the past 24 hours.

Dogecoin ventures into “Greed”

The above-mentioned index was invented for estimating market sentiment for cryptocurrency assets. When in the “greed” zone it means that the asset is close to entering a correction. In “extreme fear”, a bounce back down is expected to happen.

In the case of “fear” investors starting to accumulate cryptocurrencies. However, according to the @DogecoinFear account on the X social media site, DOGE has been in the “greed” zone for several days by now. Today, it shows 67, the reading was taken roughly an hour ago.

On December 10, “extreme greed” changed for just “greed”, shifting from 78 to 74. According to data from CFGI.io, Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP’s indexes also show “Greed” at the moment.

A few days ago, popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez shared his Dogecoin analysis with his Twitter followers. He said that TD Sequential showed a sell signal on the weekly Dogecoin graph. This sell signal was flagged as DOGE pumped into a major resistance level – the same resistance has many times prevented Dogecoin’s increase in the past.

Martinez also mentioned a possible correction for DOGE and should it happen, he explained, the price could drop to $0.085 or even $0.078. Still, if Dogecoin manages to surpass the $0.11 level, the bearish scenario would be annihilated.

Related
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Sparks SHIB Army's Ecstatic Response

Dogecoin, Bitcoin rise fueled by Federal Reserve

The recent price increase of 8.32% has taken Dogecoin from $0.0901 to the $0.0982 level, where DOGE is changing hands as of this writing.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other leading cryptocurrencies have surged overnight in the wake of news spread by the Federal Reserve about potential interest rate cuts they are considering for next year.

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus shared his thoughts on when Bitcoin will rise again. Markus semi-jokingly stated that Bitcoin was “having a mood” and it needs to be given space to come out eventually from there.

Markus is rather sceptical about cryptocurrency trading and reasons why price fluctuations happen, thinking that nobody really knows why they occur.

#Dogecoin #Bitcoin News #Dogecoin co-founder
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Crypto AI Tokens Render, Fetch.AI Join Market Surge With Double-Digit Growth
2023/12/14 13:43
Crypto AI Tokens Render, Fetch.AI Join Market Surge With Double-Digit Growth
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) 5,000% Previous Rally Triggered by Chinese, Says Andrew Kang
2023/12/14 13:43
Cardano (ADA) 5,000% Previous Rally Triggered by Chinese, Says Andrew Kang
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Readies to Recover $65,000, Here's Key Sign Shared by Analyst
2023/12/14 13:43
Bitcoin (BTC) Readies to Recover $65,000, Here's Key Sign Shared by Analyst
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Crypto AI Tokens Render, Fetch.AI Join Market Surge With Double-Digit Growth
Crypto AI Tokens Render, Fetch.AI Join Market Surge With Double-Digit Growth
Cardano (ADA) 5,000% Previous Rally Triggered by Chinese, Says Andrew Kang
Cardano (ADA) 5,000% Previous Rally Triggered by Chinese, Says Andrew Kang
Dogecoin Surges 8.32%, While DOGE Enters "Greed" Zone
Dogecoin Surges 8.32%, While DOGE Enters "Greed" Zone
Bitcoin (BTC) Readies to Recover $65,000, Here's Key Sign Shared by Analyst
Bitcoin (BTC) Readies to Recover $65,000, Here's Key Sign Shared by Analyst
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Erases Zero Once Again, Enters New Market Phase
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Erases Zero Once Again, Enters New Market Phase
Shiba Inu: BONE Jumps 11% as Shibarium Sees Explosive Transaction Rise
Shiba Inu: BONE Jumps 11% as Shibarium Sees Explosive Transaction Rise
Bitcoin (BTC) to Reach $1 Million, Predicts Arthur Hayes With Cryptic Message
Bitcoin (BTC) to Reach $1 Million, Predicts Arthur Hayes With Cryptic Message
20,000% Growth? New Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Defies Logic and Reality
20,000% Growth? New Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Defies Logic and Reality
Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Reawakens to Spark Sell-off Fears
Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Reawakens to Spark Sell-off Fears
Ethereum (ETH) Price to Reach $2,500 on This Date, But Here's Catch
Ethereum (ETH) Price to Reach $2,500 on This Date, But Here's Catch
Show all
Advertisement
AD