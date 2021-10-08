Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Starts Trading on Peter Thiel-Backed Cryptocurrency Exchange

Vienna-based digital investment platform Bitpanda has enabled support for Shiba Inu trading, according to a Friday announcement.
It has also announced a trading competition for SHIB fans with a prize pool of 10,000 euros.
After wrapping up its $170 million Series B funding round in March, Bitpanda became Austria's first fintech unicorn.
Its valuation then swelled to over $4 billion after raking in an additional $263 million in August.
As reported by U.Today, the Dogecoin offshoot also started trading on Coinbase Pro in mid-September.
Earlier this week, the cryptocurrency skyrocketed more than 300%, captivating the attention of the cryptocurrency community. However, the rally has since cooled off.