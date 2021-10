Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Starts Trading on Peter Thiel-Backed Cryptocurrency Exchange

Vienna-based digital investment platform Bitpanda has enabled support for Shiba Inu trading, according to a Friday announcement.



It has also announced a trading competition for SHIB fans with a prize pool of 10,000 euros.



After wrapping up its $170 million Series B funding round in March, Bitpanda became Austria's first fintech unicorn.



Its valuation then swelled to over $4 billion after raking in an additional $263 million in August.

Both funding rounds were led by Valar Ventures, a New York-based venture capital firm co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel.As reported by U.Today , the Dogecoin offshoot also started trading on Coinbase Pro in mid-September.Earlier this week, the cryptocurrency skyrocketed more than 300%, captivating the attention of the cryptocurrency community. However, the rally has since cooled off